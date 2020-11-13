Phyllis Dulaney

Chelsea

Phyllis Dulaney, age 75, of Chelsea, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7.

Mrs. Dulaney is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Mary Thompson.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen Dulaney; son, Russell Dulaney (Gina); and granddaughter, Nina Dulaney.

For more information, Russell can be contacted at russngina@outlook.com.

