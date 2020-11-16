Children and adults create glass masterpieces at Parks and Rec event

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — Adults and children were given the opportunity to flex their creative skills on Sunday, Nov. 8, as Pelham Parks and Recreation hosted two different glass art classes for each age group.

Parks and Rec Assistant Director Alicia Walters said that the classes were designed to give residents a creative outlet using an unconventional medium to create festive holiday art in a relaxed environment.

The “Children’s Glass Art Class,” was for ages 9-15 and was set up to allow children to choose between two different holiday patterns.

They then were given painted canvases and broken recycled color glass that was used to construct their masterpieces.

“No experience was necessary, the instructor offered several patterns and ideas for students to follow and then they could be creative in their art,” Walters explained.

An adult class called, “Show Your Glass Art,” for ages 16 and up was held on the same day with the same artistic goal, just more geared towards an older group of people.

Some of the art pieces created throughout the classes included Christmas trees, snowmen, angels and wreaths.

“Pelham Parks and Recreation is working to offer a variety of art classes and recreational opportunities for all ages,” Walters said.

These classes are part of Pelham Parks and Rec’s mission to provide a wide range of recreation opportunities for people throughout the city, more information for events like these can be found at Pelhamalabama.gov.