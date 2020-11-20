Indian Springs Christmas Shoppe to bring local art to the public

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — As many people are starting to think about buying Christmas gifts for friends and family, the second annual Indian Springs Christmas Shoppe will bring local artists together to help those in their hunt for the perfect gift on Dec. 3.

The Christmas Shoppe was organized by Lindsey Whitlock of Lindsey Kelly Pottery, who said the goal of the event was to bring local artists and customers together to assist in their Christmas shopping.

“This is the second year that we have put this on, and this time we have a group of seven artists,” Whitlock said. “We will have a leather maker, soap maker, two jewelry makers, a woodworker, graphic design wall art and I will be there with my pottery.”

With many events being canceled this year due to the pandemic, local artists have been hit especially hard, and the Christmas Shoppe will create a safe environment for those artists to connect with customers who appreciate handmade works.

Whitlock said the inaugural event went well last year, and she is hopeful that this year can be a repeat success with the support of the artists friends, family and followers.

“It is a diverse group of artists with different media. Everyone is local to Alabama, and more specifically the Birmingham area. I would hope that they would be able to find gifts for their family friends and loved ones to be able to shop and support local artists,” Whitlock said.

The number of artists has been slightly decreased from nine in the past year to seven this year to help ensure social distancing for the customers. The event will require masks to be worn.

The Indian Springs Christmas Shoppe will be held at the Indian Springs Town Hall on Dec. 3 from 3-7 p.m. More information about the event can be found by visiting Lindsey Kelly Pottery on Facebook.