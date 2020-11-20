New health and wellness store coming to Old Town Helena

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — A new health and wellness store specializing in CBD products called Helena Health and Holistics is set to open in Old Town Helena on Dec. 4.

Owner David Flynn explained that his goal with this store was to add a dedicated CDB and wellness retail option for residents in Helena, who do not currently have one.

“The concept for the store right now is a health and wellness retail with a CBD emphasis,” Flynn said. “We will also carry things like fresh herbs, vitamins and supplements.”

Flynn has lived in the city all of his life and saw the opportunity within Old Town Helena, specifically as a great way to help residents deal with different health issues they may face.

“I think that CBD really is an alternate avenue for people,” Flynn said. “Really, it is just a wholesome natural alternative to heavy medications in some cases. It is therapeutic for people. Especially for things being exacerbated during the pandemic like stress and anxiety. To have something that is not a heavy narcotic in a retail environment, it makes it easier for people to get that relief.”

Flynn’s plan is to open the store to the public on Dec. 4 to coincide with the holiday festivities like the tree lighting.

Immediately, the store will have a heavy focus on selling CBD products, which Flynn hopes to be able to cultivate in house with time.

He is also exploring online options to make shopping easier for customers who may be wary due to the pandemic, with options like curbside pickup.

Helena Health and Holistics will be located at 4094 Helena Road Suite A.

More information about the store and its opening can be found by visiting Helena Health and Holistics on Facebook.