Land transactions for the week of Nov. 22, 2020
The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Nov. 5-9:
Nov. 5
-Rosa Escalante Garcia to Ken Vinoski, for $10 for property in Section 4, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.
-Safe Future Investments LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $90,000, for Lot 308 in Union Station Phase III.
-Safe Future Investments LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $90,000, for Lot 324 in Union Station Phase III.
-Safe Future Investments LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $90,000, for Lot 323 in Union Station Phase III.
-Safe Future Investments LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $90,000, for Lot 309 in Union Station Phase III.
-Safe Future Investments LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $67,500, for Lot 322 in Union Station Phase III.
-Safe Future Investments LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $67,500, for Lot 329 in Union Station Phase III.
-Safe Future Investments LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $67,500, for Lot 330 in Union Station Phase III.
-Larry D. Linville to Dan. Walters, for $120,000, for Lot 703 in Horizon A Condominium.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Christopher James O’Keefe, for $362,400, for Lot 208 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Carrie B. Carpri, for $382,726, for Lot 214 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.
-Justin Kyle Dennis to Rebecca Anne Riggs, for $164,000, for Lot 573 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Phillip W. Ratliff, for $339,900, for Lot 1 in Hillsboro Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.
-Bonnie Joyce Clark to Randall A. Phillips, for $145,000, for Lot 65 in Chanda Terrace Third Sector.
-Rebecca McCormack Fitzwater to Ronald D. Reece, for $140,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.
-Michael Collins to Erin Lee Zappala, for $169,000, for Lot 19 in Canyon Park Townhomes.
-Mark D. Brady to Candace Weaver, for $231,000, for Lot 281 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 6.
-Cari Sides to Judd Allen Hamilton, for $333,500, for Lot 35 in Royal Oaks Third Sector.
-Valor Communities LLC to Ronald Taylor, for $167,252, for Lot 86 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.
-Stacie Hamer to Windy C. Jones, for $160,000, for Lot 3 in Arden Subdivision in the Town of Montevallo.
-John Humphreys to Michael W. Johnson, for $330,000, for Lot 2026 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 2.
-Terri Oden Coley to Betty J. Johnson, for $202,000, for lot 315 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase I.
-Kevin S. Gentry to Amos Coker, for $155,000, for Lot 30 in Allendale Subdivision.
-Steven F. Raymond to Barbara C. Warren, for $240,000, for Lot 109 in Waterstone Phase 3.
-Valor Communities LLC to Bessie Miller, for $163,151, for Lot 75 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.
-Randal D. Chandler to Nathan Vasiliy Langner, for $349,900, for Lot 224 in Lake Forest Second Sector.
-Paulo E. Gonzalez to Greg A. Pendley, for $389,900, for Lot 8 in Bent River Phase IV.
-Valor Communities LLC to Ruth Allison Fleenor, for $186,376, for Lot 88 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.
-George Terry Johnson to Scotty Dean Vines, for $175,000, for Lot 5 in Fall Acres Sector Two.
-George Terry Johnson to Scotty Dean Vines, for $175,000, for Lot 4 in Fall Acres Sector Two.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Latoshia Donald, for $249,425, for Lot 214 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.
-Victoria L. Hogan to Timothy Provost, for $809,000, for Lot 27 in Heatherwood 7th Sector.
-Joel D. Dunn to Lake Davidson Properties LLC, for $79,000, for Lot 9 in Somerset Townhomes.
—Jana Kelley to Christopher Lee Kelley, for $10, for Lot 250 in Bent River Commons Third Sector Second Addition.
-Keri L. Robinson to Seymour West, for $275,000, for property in Section 14, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.
-Judith A. Thomason to Chandler W. Thomason, for $229,000, for Lot 9 in Stoneridge Resurvey of Lots 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10, Block 1.
-Michael J. Wright to Wayne Lackey, for $570,000, for Lot 351 in Brook Highland 7th Sector Resurvey of Lots 351 and 352.
-Jessica Holley Chavez to Alejandro Chavez, for $1 for property in Section 14, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.
-Jessica Holley Chavez to Alejandro Chavez, for $1, for property in Section 15, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.
-Magda C. Garcia to State of Alabama, for $17,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Raul Juarez to State of Alabama, for $17,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Franklin C. Carter to Jonathan Williams, for $169,900, for Lot 582 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.
-Jeff E. Newman to Carol M. Whitfield, for $192,000, for Lot 9 in Cedar Grove Estates First Addition.
-Jeff E. Newman to Carol M. Whitfield, for $192,000, for Lot 10 in Cedar Grove Estates First Addition.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Austin David Barnhill, for $260,185, for Lot 57 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.
-Rime Holdings LLC to Delta Investments and Developments LLC, for $10, for Lot 2D in Kensington Commercial Final Plat Resurvey of Lot 2 Kensington Apartments.
-Kathleen S. King to Joseph Cleveland, for $100, for Lot 1104 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium 7th Amended Plat.
-Chris Crosby to Jeffrey Thomas Lockwood, for $359,900, for Lot 51 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 3 Final Plat.
-Michael C. Abell to Bilal K. Muhammad, for $465,900, for Lot 210 in Lochinvar at Ballantrae Final Plat.
-Terry Evans to Birmingham Home Repair LLC, for $28,600, for Lot 11 in Riverview Subdivision.
-Terry Evans to Birmingham Home Repair LLC, for $28,600, for Lot 12 in Riverview Subdivision.
Birmingham Home Repair LLC to Aaron Hughes, for $215,000, for Lot 11 in Riverview.
-McNeil & Storm Properties Inc. to Core Focus Holdings LLC, for $500,000, for property in Section 18, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.
-Katrina Lenart to Katherine D. Blount, for $710,000, for Lot 20 in Southlake First Addition.
-Billy Wayne McGough to Jeffrey Flannery, for $880,000, for Lot 6 in Sky Ridge Subdivision.
-Billy Wayne McGough to Jeffrey Flannery, for $880,000, for property in Section 23, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.
-Rebecca I. Saldman to Rebecca I. Salsman, for $1, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.
-Richard J. Lentz to David Mackle, for $340,000, for Lot 361 in Alabama Power Company Recreational Cottage Site Sector 1.
-Venture Holdings LLC to Geoffrey S. Wilder, for $857,500, for Lot 14 in Lake Heather Estates Givianpours Addition to Inverness.
-Dale M. Goode to Doug Hardy, for $380,000, for Lot 26 in Valdawood.
-Landon N. Gray to Casey Fredrickson, for $325,000, fo rLot 9 in Broken Bow South.
-DAL Properties LLC to Robert Brent Nelson, for $395,000, for Lot 2405 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.
-DAL Properties LLC to Cornelius Maddox, for $392,440, for Lot 2422 in Kinross Highlands at Balltnrae.
-Wolf Inc. to Sayer Investments LLC, for $60,000, for property in Setion 16, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.
-DAL Properties LLC to Michael Leroy Jones, for $456,500, for Lot 2417 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.
-LGI Homes Alabama to Clarence K. Jones, for $253,900, for Lot 17 in Lexington Parc Sector 2 Re Recorded.
-Chris S. Blakeman to Laura Gonzalez, for $10, for property in Section 9, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.
-John E. Roberts to Taryn L .Tinsley, for $166,000, for Lot 90 in Union Station Phase II.
-Jamie L. Wilson to James R. Ziegler, for $320,000, for Lot 2 in Wood Ridge.
-Tracie Cranmer to Michael Gamel, for $145,000, for Lot 24 in Hetz Resurvey of the Town of Calera.
-Tracie Cranmer to Michael Gamel, for $145,000, for Lot 23 in Hetz Resurvey of the Town of Calera.
-Janice C. Milstead to Gina M. Savage, for $133,000, for Lot 1344 in Macallen at Ballantrae Phase 2 Final Plat.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Stephen J. Grissett, for $413,990, for Lot 2068 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
-Lucille Howell to Christian Lamar Reid, for $237,500, for property in Section 33, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Dhvanil S. Zaveri, for $555,723, fo rLot 2002 in Flemming Farms Phase 1A.
-Ista Bozeman Elliott to State of Alabama, for $87,500, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Jebeles Properties LLC to Jessica Lee Jones, for $142,500, for property in Section 6, Township 21, Range 2 East.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Mary Kathryn Gates, for $239,845, for Lot 22 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc. for $10, for Lot A-44 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for A-43 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot A-45 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot A-107 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot A-54 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot A-91 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot A-70 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot 204 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc, for $10, for Lot 227 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot 243 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot 205 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot 212 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot 230 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot 221 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $4,000, for Lot 208 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $4,000, for Lot 219 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot 212 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot 107 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot A-58 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 2.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot A-102 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 2.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot A-72 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 2.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot A-51 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 2.
-Michael K. McDuff to Luke Keahey Horton, for $339,000, for Lot 9 in Nevinshire Village.
-Kerrie Cheshire to Samuel Lee Peeples, for $298,000, for Lot 3 in Broken Bow First Addition Second Phase.
-Maxwell Homer Pulliam to Cook Family Trust, for $230,000, for Lot 6 in Beaver Creek Preserve First Sector.
-Sandra Greene to Brian Cheshire, for $335,000, for Lot 46 in Southern Pines 5th Sector.
-Jessica Olivia Farrington to Keldric Farrington, for $1, for Lot 94 in Summerchase Phase 4.
-Mitch Carbonie to Robert Cole, for $735,000, for Lot 3223 in Highlake Lakes 32nd Sector.
-Carol Trotman to Adam Walker Hester, for $248,000, for Lot 126 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Final Plat.
-Paul M. Jackson to Margie Carol J. Booker, for $346,000, for Lot 2553 in Highland Lakes 25th Sector Phase 1.
-Ramona D. Ford to Rebecca G. Grant, for $237,000, for Lot 85 in Autumn Ridge.
-Shelley D. S. Spann to Michael Arrington, for $769,900, for Lot 335 in Highland Lakes 3rd Sector Phase V.
-Charles Scott Smith to Sheena S. Burnett, for $191,000, for Lot 7 in Savannah Point Sector II Phase IV.
-Margaret A. Dubose to Ashley Reynolds, for $330,000, for Lot 28 in Meadow Brook 4th Sector.
-Ashley P. Burnett to Jason C. Smith, for $410,000, for Lot 33 in Haven at Greystone 2nd Sector.
-Roger L. Swartzwelder to William B. Caldwell, for $584,900, for Lot 2 in Legacy Place of Greystone.
-Cynthia Harris Smith to Jay M. Terry, for $400,000, for Lot 69 in Homestead Third Sector.
-Cynthia Harris Smith to Jay M. Terry, for $400,000 for Lot 17 in View at Indian Crest Resurvey of Lot 17.
-Cristin Rosenberg to Rayburn E. Tennent, for $284,000, for Lot 19 in Town of Adam Brown Amended Map of a Resurvey of Lots 16 through 22 Block 1.
-Kenneth L. Waggoner to Scarlett Travis Connolly, for $145,500, for Lot 1 in Bonnies Place.
-Jody Hightower to Henry Melton Parris, for $699,000, for Lot 43 in Greystone 5th Sector Phase I.
-Fannie Mae to A and LR Properties LLC, for $154,900, for Lot 437 in Waterford Highlands Sector 1.
Nov. 6
-William G. Griffith to Michael Joseph Murphy, for $600,000, for Lot 9 in Heatherwood Sector 1 1st Sector.
-Tyler B. Donaldson to Travis Wayne Riley, for $199,900, for Lot 336 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.
-Kenneth Ryan Holler to James Darrell Mitchell, for $495,000, for lot 716 in Kilkerran at Ballantrae Phase II.
-Michael J. Murphy to Jordan Means, for $410,000, for Lot 19 in Woodford Amended Survey.
-Dennis R. Parker to Jeff E. Newman, for $212,000, for Lot 507 in Windstone V.
-Innovative Building Services LLC to Jennifer Bishop Lavelle, for $629,000, for Lot 208 in Stonebridge 2nd Sector Resubdivision of Lots 202-210.
-W. Development LLC to Rachelle M. Talley, for $68,000, for Lot 2 in Chelsea Reserve.
-Taylor N. Griffith to Michael Tyner, for $179,500, for Lot 86 in Narrows Reach Amended Plat of Final Record Plat.
-Debra A. Baham to Thomas G. Kowalski, for $227,500, for Lot 39 in Farmingdale Estates Sector 3.
-Richard L. Morgan to Lynn L. Cox, for $272,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.
-Russell Barakat to Charles G. Curtis, for $139,000, for Lot 255 in Waterford Village Sector 1.
-Georgia Leigh Moore to Ricky Lee Huffman, for $149,000, for Lot 3 in Porter Family Subdivision Final Plat.
-Donald C. Smith to Raymond H. Melick, for $689,900, for Lot 3 in Oak Harbour Phase 1 Resurvey of Lots 3A and 4A.
-Jeri Anthony to David Weissman, for $332,500, for Lot 482 in Riverwoods 4th Sector Phase 3 Resurvey of Lots 481 and 482.
-Jack Daniel Nix Living Trust to Jason Forrester, for $499,900, for Lot 20 in Lakeridge Phase II.
-Patricia Mathis Huffman to Vicki Ward Knight, for $200,000, for Lot 10 in Marengo Sector One.
-Jennifer B. Lavelle to William Kirkpatrick, for $374,900, for Lot 53 in Oak Meadows 2nd Sector.
-Hardland Properties LLC to Shelbi Taylor Robinson, for $189,900, for Lot 8 in K. B. Nickerson Survey of Helena Road.
Hardland Properties LLC to Shelbi Taylor Robinson, for $189,900, for Lot 9 in K. B. Nickerson Survey of Helena Road.
-Kathleen Sue Prueit Eiler Reuse Lyon to Kathleen Sue Prueit Eiler Reuse Lyon, for $2,000, for Lot 2 in Highgate Manor.
-Rutledge Properties LLC to Bryan A. McClelland, for $345,000, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 2 East.
-Rutledge Properties LLC to Bryan A. McClelland, for $345,000, for Lot 4-A2 in Oglesby Amendment to Shelby Shores a Resurvey of Lot 4 A 1986 Add.
-Robert A. Wood to Robert Rowan, for $216,000, for Lot 29 in Dearing Downs Third Addition.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Jennifer E. Evans, for $520,525, for Lot 601 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.
-Annette Massey to Victor Lane Massey, for $1, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.
-Annette Massey to Victor Lane Massey, for $1, for property in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Zakarias Tremayne Houston, for $257,155, for Lot 69 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.
-Colleen J. Black to Frank Mabins, for $244,500, for Lot 179 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.
-MH 3 Investments LLC to Tommie O. Patterson, for $189,900, for Lot 49 in Enclave Phase 1.
-Ouida Ward Irrevocable Trust to Robert A. Wood, for $265,000, for Lot 22 in Augusta Pointe.
-Heather Nelson to Julian E. Kitchens, for $148,000, for Lot 68 in Chanda Terrace Third Sector.
-Kimberly L. Kanipe to Bryan Scott Meadows, for $578,000, for Lot 6 in Brock Point Phase 1A Final Plat.
-Sonia Deyampert to Javarcus Tyrell Clark, for $246,000, for Lot 2110 in Old Cahaba Phase V 6th Addition.
-Juan Larota to Clyde Lee Godwin, for $386,000, for Lot 3 in Oak Crest Sector One Resurvey.
-Jerome Anthony Fiore to Teddy Lee Johnson, for $441,000, for property in Section 27, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.
-Adams Homes LLC to Kelly Harris Cooper, for $186,725, for Lot 182 in Old Ivy Subdivision Phase I.
-Equipmentshare Com Inc. to SCF RC Funding IV LLC, for $10, for Lot 11 in Commercial Court.
-Equipmentshare Com Inc. to SCF RC Funding IV LLC, for $10, for Lot 11 in Commercial Court.
-Equipmentshare Com Inc. to SCF RC Funding IV LLC, for $10, for Lot 9 in Commercial Court.
-Linda G. Altizer to Carlos J. Pritchett, for $278,000, for Lot 442 in Weatherly Broadmoor Abbey Section 25.
-Laura Gonzalez to Brookelyn Rellah, for $10, for Lot 17 in Cedar Cove Phase III.
-Kimra Lawrence Smith to Donald Forrest Hardy, for $390,000, for Lot 1 in Applecross.
-Todd Hill to Jeffrey Scott Lindsey, for $125,000, for Lot 17 in Dearing Downs 12th Addition 2nd Phase.
-Mark Salmon to Heath Whisonant, for $245,000, for Lot 8 in Navajo West of Navaho Hills.
-Anthony Albert Wilson to Jason Lee, for $361,000, for Lot 659 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 5 Phase 2.
-John Braswell to Carl Colburn Sanders, for $263,000, for Lot 1779 in Old Cahaba IV Second Addition Phase Five.
-Westervelt Company Inc. to Ashley Mezrano, for $198,000, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.
-Vincent Hodges to Aryan786 LLC, for $272,522, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.
-Mary Ashton Cole to Jennifer Marie Canipe, for $163,000, for Lot 31 in Calloway Cove Townhomes Plat No. 1.
-Brandy Cost to Bruno Navarro, for $305,000, for Lot 408 in Savannah Pointe Sector V Phase I.
-Ethan T. Abbott to George Alexander Drake, for $217,000, for Lot 24 in Southwind Fourth Sector.
-Thompson Realty Co. Inc. to Cahaba Properties Joint Venture LLC, for $89,000, for Lot H-8 in Hamlets at Shoal Creek Phase III Resubdivision of Lot 27 A.
-Kasie Kay Carden to Paul Hanson Nelson, for $175,000, for Lot 9 in Shannon Glen.
-Safe Income 3 LLC to Stephanie Mazer, for $175,000, for Lot 225 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.
-Keith Phillips to Eric Cost, for $330,000, for Lot 231 in Long Branch Estates Phase II Final Plat.
-Amanda A. Davis to Stan B. Levine, for $148,900, fo rLot 44 in Callaway Cove Townhomes Plat No. 2.
-Oscar Martinez to Pierce M. Clarke, for $241,000, for Lot 18 in Stone Brook 1st Sector.
-Helen R. Shirley to Don W. Shirley, for $0, for Lot 17 in Fairview.
-Donald Woodford Shirley to Don W. Shirley, for $0, for Lot 18 in Fairview.
-Helen R. Shirley to Don W. Shirley, for $0, for Lot 141 in Rossburg Townhomes.
-Thomas Albert Chatham to Troy Ficken Duell, for $175,000, for property in Section 33, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.
-Jack M. Knight to John R. Preston, for $140,650, for Lot 31 in Wyndham Townhomes.
-MTGLQ Investors LP to Craig M. Payne, for $332,000, for Lot 6 in Heatherwood Sector 1 1st Addition.
Nov. 9
-Martha Farmer to John M. Farmer, for $10, for property in Section 18, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.
-Baxter Home LLC to Richard Dallas Gregg, for $575,000, for Lot 2 in Cottages at Altadena Woods.
-Kristen Brand Majors to Grayson John Brane, for $265,000, for Lot 16 in Hills at Brookhighland.
-Chadwick Trey Neal to Dennis W. Behan, for $580,000, for Lot 84 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.
-Carol Jean Akridge to Carol Jean Akridge, for $186,000 for Lot 20 in Riverchase Cove.
-Tanja Nesbitt to Spencer Mayne, for $500,000, for Lot 103 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector.
-Brittany Cicero Alford to Tyler Blake Henry, for $175,000, for Lot 28 in Bermuda Lake Estates Second Sector Amended Map.
-Daryl Russo to Matthew Blackstone, for $235,000, for Lot 111 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.
-Catherine Findley to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $10, for Lot 13 in Stoneridge Phase I.
-Holli D. Avans to Andrew T. Adams, for $369,00, for Lot 30 in Willow Ridge Addition to Indian Spring.
-Dawn S. Adams to Harry Taylor Daniel, for $160,800, for Lot 41 in Braelinn Village Phase II.
-Gregory Holdings LLC to Clinton Brooks Richey, for $450,000, for Lot 72 in Meadow Brook Fifth Sector First Phase.
-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, or Lot 4 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 3 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 2 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 5 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 1 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 7 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 8 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 6 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 10 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 12 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 16 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 15 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 18 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 20 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 21 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 14 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 9 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 13 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 11 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 17 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 22 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $10, for Lot 19 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Ashley S. Crumpton to Ashley F. Crumpton, for $10, for Lot 515 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 5th Addition.
-Bryan Scot Pitman to Shannon Family Farm LLC, for $206,000, for property in Section 23, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.
-DAL Properties LLC to James E. Hammel, for $354,900, for Lot 2406 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.
-Bent Tree Land Development LLC to Robert Sterling Barbour, for $360,000, for Lot 4 in Bent Tree Lane.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Steven Ray Crain, for $417,823, for Lot 2033 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
-William Zach English to Jeffery O. Burrell, for $265,000, for Lot 4-25 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.
-Jessika A. Reed to Cason Gooch, for $200,000, for Lot 14 in Crestmont Resurvey.
-Carolyn Jarvis Brantley to Abaldo Aguirre, for $230,000, for property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Gloria Steen Storms to Martina Avalos, for $5,000, for property in Section 3, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.
-Cynthia L. Allen to Cynthia L. Allen, for $10, for Lot 232 in Willow Oaks.
-Ronda Elisha Banks to Kenneth Wayne Vice, for $125,000, for Lot 33 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.
-Ann P. Kolter to Bradford Ricketson, for $229,000, for Lot 6 in Southlake Townhomes.
-Embassy Homes LLC to Laconya Mahone, for $237,749, for Lot 113 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.
-Kevin Smith to BHM Growth Investors LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 14 in Wilmont Gardens.
-Kevin Smith to BHM Growth Investors LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 16 in Wilmont Gardens.
-Gary Wayne Smith to BHM Growth Investors LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 11 in Wilmont Gardens.
-Gary Wayne Smith to BHM Growth Investors LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 10 in Wilmont Gardens.
-Gary Wayne Smith to BHM Growth Investors LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 13 in Wilmont Gardens.
-Gary Wayne Smith to BHM Growth Investors LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 12 in Wilmont Gardens.
-Gary Wayne Smith to VHM Growth Investors LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 15 in Wilmont Gardens.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Chadwick Shawn King, for $208,880, for Lot 205 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Stephen Rogosky, for $216,815, for Lot 48 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Three.
