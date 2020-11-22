Police reports for the week of Nov. 22, 2020

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 6-Nov. 17:

Alabaster

Nov. 10

-Found property from the 200 block of First Street North. A Blue Cross card was found.

-Identity theft, theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Red Bay Drive.

-Death investigation from the 300 block of Chestnut Lane.

-Property damage from Exit 238 of I-65. A windshield valued at $500 was damaged.

-Information only from the 1400 block of Applegate Drive.

-Information only from the 200 block of Seventh Street Northwest.

-Information only from the 100 block of Gilbert Drive.

-Discharging firearm in city from the 300 block of Eighth Street Northwest.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Industrial Road. Drugs/narcotics equipment was confiscated and firearms were recovered.

Nov. 11

-Harassment from the 100 block of Pony Drive.

-Assault third degree from the 200 block of Corporate Woods Drive.

-Lost property from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road. A wallet and contents were reported.

Nov. 12

-Information only from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Trace.

-Information only from U.S. 31.

-Harassment from the 8400 block of Shelby County 17.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Clothes valued at $39.76 were stolen.

-Property damage from the 9000 block of Alabama 119. A 2015 Chevy Camaro sustained $2,000 in damages.

-Property damage from U.S. 31 at I-65. A 2011 Toyota Camry sustained $1,500 in damages.

-Information only from the 1400 block of Butler Road.

-Information only from the 300 block of Golden Meadow Place.

-Property damage from the 400 block of Kent Dairy Road, Maylene. A 2016 Nissan Murano sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 200 block of Victoria Station.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Carriage Drive.

Nov. 13

-Damage to property from the 200 block of First Street North. A 2016 Chevy Tahoe sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Information only from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest.

-Harassment from the 9200 block of Shelby County 17.

-Information only from the 9300 block of Alabama 119.

-Domestic incident, harassment or harassing communications from the 10 block of Mount Olive Road.

Nov. 14

-DUI-alcohol from the 238-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, DUI-alcohol from the 236-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Information only from the 120 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Chestnut Drive.

-Theft of property third degree from the 1600 block of King James Drive. A communications device valued at $819 was stolen.

-Information only from the 100 block of Cohill Drive.

-Property damage from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2020 Honda Accord sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Using false ID to purchase alcohol from the 800 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A fake Georgia driver’s license was confiscated.

Nov. 15

-Property damage, DUI-alcohol from the 10100 block of Alabama 119. A 2020 Chevy Tahoe sustained $100 in damages.

-Found property from the 10100 block of Alabama 119. A credit/debit card was found.

-Information only from the 800 block of Third Street Northeast.

-Information only from the 1000 block of Independence Court.

-Harassing communications from the 1800 block of Woodbrook Circle.

-Information only from the 1500 block of Windsor Court.

-Domestic incident from the 600 block of Wynlake Cove.

Calera

Nov. 9

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree, trespass notice from the 6800 block of U.S. 31.

-Agency assist from the 6800 block of U.S. 31.

-Identity theft from the 500 block of Shelby County 304.

-Theft of property third degree from Pizza Hut, Marketplace Circle.

-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1800 block of 19th Street.

-DUI-any substance from Shelby County 47 and Shelby County 99, Shelby.

-Failure to appear from U.S. 31 and Sixth.

-Incident from the 0 block of Savannah Club Drive.

Nov. 10

-Trespass notice from the 300 block of Maggie Way.

-Failure to appear from Old Ivy Road and Alabama 25.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 and Stonebriar Drive.

-Theft of property first degree from the 10400 block of U.S. 31.

-Agency assist from Camden Cove Circle.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a pistol by an addict, drug paraphernalia from Camden Cove Circle.

-Receiving stolen property second degree, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, promoting prison contraband first degree, possession of concealed weapon without permit from the 300 block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Domestic violence first degree from the 233-mile marker of I-65.

Nov. 11

-Domestic violence-other weapon from the 233-mile marker of I-65.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.

-DUI-alcohol from the 233-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Possession of a forged instrument third degree from the 9220 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, DUI-any substance from the 90 block of Marketplace Circle.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana second degree from the 90 block of Marketplace Circle.

-Incident from the 400 block of Waterford Cove Trace.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Camden Cove Parkway.

Nov. 12

-Property damage from the 9700 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Property damage from U.S. 31 and Limestone Parkway.

-Fierce, dangerous or vicious animal at large from the 100 block of Southern Hills Circle.

-Domestic incident from Lightning Bug Lane.

Harpersville

Oct. 6

-Criminal mischief from the 37000 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Oct. 14

-Assault from the 100 block of Shadow Lane.

-Violation of protection order from the 100 block of Farmingdale Lane.

Oct. 16

-Robbery from an unnamed location.

Oct. 22

-Domestic violence assault from the 100 block of Shelby County 83.

-Criminal mischief from the 300 block of Farmingdale Lane.

Oct. 24

-Domestic violence assault from the 100 block of Shelby County 83.

Oct. 26

-Miscellaneous incident from the 4700 block of U.S. 280.

Oct. 28

-Fraudulent use of credit card from an unnamed location.

Helena

Nov. 10

-Theft of property fourth degree from Shelby County 58.

-Domestic violence third degree, interference with domestic violence emergency call from the 7400 block of Wyndham Parkway.

-Civil dispute from Hillsboro Lane.

Nov. 11

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 58 and Roy Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, found property from Rock Terrace Drive at Rock Terrace Circle.

-Dog violation from Old Tuscaloosa Road.

Nov. 12

-Property damage from Shelby County 52.

Nov. 13

-Firearms license required from Shelby County 58.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 900 block of Stonewood Road.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 2500 block of Bridlewood Drive.

Nov. 14

-Trespass warning, minor in possession of alcohol from Helena Road.

-Firearms license required from Helena Road and Cunningham Drive.

-Attempting to elude from Starky Street.

-Miscellaneous information from South Shades Crest Road at Timberlake Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1500 block of Cunningham Drive.

Nov. 15

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 17 and North Drive.

-Miscellaneous information from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

-Property damage from Penhale Park Road.

-Leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief second degree from Oakleaf Circle near Hawthorne Lake.

Nov. 16

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 400 block of River Crest Drive North.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 52 West.

Montevallo

Nov. 10

-Larceny/theft-theft of article from auto and Burglary-UBEV unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Main Street (parking lot/garage). Stolen was U.S. Currency and Regions bank checks valued at $200.

Nov. 11

-Larceny/theft-TOLP III theft of lost property, less than $500 from Main Street (restaurant). Stolen was Apple Air Pods and cash valued at $200.

Nov. 12

-Information only from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 9.00 grams and four Alprazolam valued at $90.

-Traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol) from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was crack cocaine 1 dosage; small plastic bag containing crack cocaine valued at $10.

Nov. 13

-Domestic incident from Vine Street (residence/home).

-Information only from Dallas Lane (residence/home). Confiscated was a male Beagle mixed dog and female Beagle mixed dog valued at $2.

-Burglary-residence-force and larceny/theft-theft-from residence, less than $500 from Overland Road (residence/home). Stolen was costume jewelry and jewelry box valued at $100. Damaged was a front door with frame and locking system valued at $500.

-LArceny/theft-theft-miscellaneous, less than $500 from Co Road 10 (residence/home). Stolen was Nike Shox, Samsung Excursion cell phone, iPhone 6 Plus, Motorola E6 cell phone, HP web cam and vehicle dash cam valued at $458.

Nov. 14

-Domestic incident from CR 10 (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from Evansville Circle (highway/street).

-Burglary-UBEV unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Davilla Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen was Venmo and Cash App cards, black wallet with skulls and miscellaneous contents of wallet valued at $25.

Nov. 15

-Assault-domestic-simple assault-family from Stratford Street (highway/street).

-Fraud-identity theft from Dallas Lane (residence/home).

Nov. 17

-Property damage from Vine Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a backglass valued at $250.

Pelham

Nov. 9

-Theft from the 1000 Block of Commerce Blvd. (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $3,000.

Nov. 10

-Drugs-Pros Def from Highway 52 and I-65 (highway/road/alley). Recovered were drugs and drug evidence valued at $20.

Nov. 12

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $2,046.23.