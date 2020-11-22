Sheriff’s reports for the week of Nov. 22, 2020

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 28-Nov. 5:

Oct. 28

-Identity theft from the 1900 block of Indian Lake Drive, Indian Springs.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 6000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Harassment from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

Oct. 29

-Theft of property from the 400 block of River Hills Suite, Birmingham. A trailer valued at $10,000 was stolen.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 300 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver.

-DUI-alcohol, unlawful possession of marijuana from Old Highway 280 at Benson Plaza, Chelsea. Marijuana (26 grams) and a marijuana pipe were confiscated.

-Animal complaint from Oakdale Drive, Montevallo.

-Property damage from the 17900 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation from the 100 block of Deerwood Lake Drive, Harpersville.

Oct. 30

-DUI from Shelby County 12 and Sunset Trail, Alabaster.

-Harassment from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous information from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 5800 block of Alabama 119, Montevallo. A 2016 Infiniti QX60 was damaged.

-Property damage from Shelby County 26, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 0 block of LB Road, Pelham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 5200 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Methamphetamine (3 grams) was confiscated.

-Criminal mischief, harassment from an unknown location. A 2014 Ford Escape sustained $700 in damages.

-Harassment from the 50 block of Twilight Way, Leeds.

-Burglary third degree from the 300 block of Glaze Road, Vincent. A Sony TV valued at $800 was stolen.

-Burglary, theft from the 31000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A large three-tier roll-around toolbox valued at $3,000, three plastic tubs containing various power tools valued at $800, air compressor valued at $300 and a tablet valued at $100 were stolen.

-Burglary from the 200 block of Diamond Lane, Montevallo. Four rings valued at $566 and three watches valued at $320 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Harassment from the 50 block of Twilight Way, Leeds.

-Identity theft from an unknown location.

Oct. 31

-Property found from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A Taurus firearm with a 10-round magazine and 11 40-caliber rounds was recovered.

-Property damage from the 9000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 10000 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea.

-Property damage from the 1400 block of Shelby County 9, Wilsonville. Trees, grass and terrain were damaged.

-Missing property from the 17000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Theft of services fourth degree from the 24000 block of Hilbun Way, Birmingham.

-Property damage from Alabama 25 at Shelby County 57, Vincent. A front bumper valued at $800 and a wheel valued at $300 to a 2017 Chevrolet Sonic were damaged.

-Incident from the 0 block of Chelsea Point Drive, Chelsea. A 2018 Lexus RX 350L was damaged.

-Death investigation from the 1500 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Death investigation from the 3200 block of Glasgow Circle, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 7000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A PlayStation 2 valued at $200, Xbox 360 valued at $400, Xbox 1 valued at $500, Toshiba TV valued at $2,500, two HP laptops valued at $500 and a Respawn gaming chair valued at $400 were stolen.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 6000 block of Ridge Trail, Birmingham. A vacuum cleaner valued at $150 and a garage sensor valued at $100 were damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment from the 70 block of Hawthorn Street, Birmingham.

-Stalking second degree from the 5000 block of Cameron Road, Birmingham.

-Menacing, assault from the 300 block of Shelby County 336, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 700 block of Shelby County 221, Montevallo.

-Theft of property, fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 300 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. A debit card and $40 in cash were stolen.

Nov. 1

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 20200 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 900 block of Talon Way, Birmingham.

-Missing person from Lawley Drive, Maylene.

-Injured animal from the 6000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from the 2700 block of Shelby County 51, Wilsonville.

-Lost property from the 3800 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo. An LG cell phone and a wallet and contents were recovered.

-Criminal mischief, desecration of a memorial of the dead from the 11000 block of Shelby County 41, Leeds. A flag pole valued at $145 was damaged.

-Incident from the 600 block of Whispering Ridge, Helena.

-Lost pistol from the 100 block of Bush Drive, Wilsonville.

Nov. 2

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 31000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A glass pipe with residue and suspected meth (8.76 grams) were recovered.

-Incident from the 7000 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Johnson Street, Wilsonville.

-Property damage from the 6000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A 2003 Toyota Highlander was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Glaze Ferry Road, Vincent.

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Maplewood Lane, Vandiver.

-Criminal mischief from Snow Drive, Alabaster. A gas cap fuel door on 2002 Chevy Camaro valued at $50 was damaged.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Missing person from the 2600 block of Indian Crest Drive, Pelham.

-Theft of property from the 53000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. Two blowers and a trimmer valued at $500 were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from Snow Drive, Alabaster.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 1600 block of Middle Street, Montevallo. A Smith & Wesson .38 special revolver, Husqvarna blower, Stihl weed trimmer and Stihl hedge clippers were stolen.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property second degree from the 2400 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo. An assortment of Pops’ Zaza and Newport cigarettes (six cartons) valued at $2,000 were stolen.

-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Derrick Drive, Vincent.

-Domestic investigation from the 20000 block of Portobello Road, Birmingham.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Longmeadow Road and Wild Turkey Lane, Alabaster. A 2020 Honda Odyssey was damaged.

-Assault from Stonegate Drive, Birmingham.

Nov. 3

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 5000 block of Little Turtle Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of Monaghan Drive, Birmingham. Three cooking skimmers valued at $50, a cast iron pan valued at $60 and hamburger parchment paper valued at $30 were stolen.

-Property damage, leaving the scene of an accident from the 700 block of Heatherwood Drive, Birmingham. A 2012 UTLO trailer sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Criminal mischief from the 5500 block of Surrey Lane, Birmingham. A driver’s side rear door window valued at $250 was damaged.

-Property damage from the 19000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2011 Dodge Charger was damaged.

Nov. 4

-Theft of property fourth degree, burglary from the 100 block of Shelby County 478, Leeds. An HP notebook laptop was stolen.

Nov. 5

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 6500 block of Old Highway 280, Sterrett. A political bumper sticker valued at $2 was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 5400 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. Five white and blue pills marked with S489 (2 grams), an orange and white pill marked with Adderall XR (2 grams), marijuana (24 grams) and a digital scale were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, property damage from the 1500 block of Hebb Road, Wilsonville. Two bags of suspected heroin and a clear plastic straw were recovered, and a sharp turn road sign valued at $150 was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Shelby County 253, Montevallo.

-Incident from Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Allowing dogs to roam at large from the 100 block of Merrywood Lane, Sterrett.

-Theft of property first degree from the 7000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo. A 1983 Nissan PU was stolen.

-Theft of property second degree from the 7000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo. A Glock 19-millimeter handgun valued at $500 was stolen.

-Incident from the 4200 block of Heritage Oaks Circle, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Meadowgreen Drive, Montevallo. A Honda Compact 2200 generator valued at $1,500 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 1200 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2400 block of Lullwater Road, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of Southern Hills Circle, Calera.

-Domestic investigation from the 20 block of Chism Circle, Montevallo.