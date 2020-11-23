Art camp to let kids dive into the holiday season

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — Children in Helena and surrounding areas will have an opportunity to come together and get into the Christmas and winter holiday spirit as Mazey Grace Creations hosts its Winter Art Camp Dec. 3-4.

According to owner Terry Curtis, the art camp is for ages 6-13 with the first session for homeschoolers and the second session set aside for children after school.

“We are just going to dive right into the holiday,” Curtis said. “We are going to be doing a lot of fun crafts like painting winter themed things, arts and crafts with different mediums, and we will do little experiments like making snow.”

Curtis said the studio holds seasonal art camps throughout the year to provide a safe and fun day of creative activities for children after school.

“The kids really enjoy themselves and always talk about how they want to come back,” she said. “The parents send me cute little emails all the time about how much they and their children love the camps.”

They have an additional benefit of giving children a safe, social-distanced opportunity to meet with other kids and make new friends in a fun setting.

“I just love kids and I have been working with them in the county for over 30 years,” Curtis explained. “Art is therapy, and it gives us an opportunity to come together to explore our creativity.”

The Dec. 3 session will run from 2-4 p.m. and the Dec. 4 session will run from 4:30-6:30 p.m. with a registration fee of $20.

More information about this and other craft classes can be found by visiting Mazey Grace Creations on Facebook.