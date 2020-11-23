Council hears street plan proposal, approves sports lighting bid

CHELSEA – The Chelsea City Council on Nov. 17 heard a presentation on an access management study proposal and approved resolutions related to the city’s ongoing sports complex project and school Nick Grant funds.

During the precouncil meeting, representatives from Skipper Consulting Inc. presented an access management study proposal for Chelsea that would entail the formation of a major street plan for the city, looking at all roads and streets within the corporate limits and the surrounding municipal limits.

“It is a city-wide guide for your transportation needs and a master plan for your streets,” Darrell Skipper of Skipper Consulting said.

According to Skipper, the plan would identify roadway classifications and roadways that will carry primary traffic for the area, plus and supplement and support the city’s comprehensive plan.

Participants in the process would be the Chelsea City Council, Chelsea Planning Commission, Alabama Department of Transportation, first responders, adjacent cities, Shelby County and the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham.

Principles of the plan would include a 20-25-year design period, horizon year of 2045, annual internal reviews and updates every five years.

The plan would assess the effectiveness of Chelsea’s existing roadway system, mitigate current and future roadway deficiencies, identify rights-of-way needs, improve mobility and accessibility, and create a safe and efficient system for the future.

Factors such as roadway classification, traffic volumes and land use would be considered, Skipper said.

In addition, priorities would include assessing available funding, planning and programmed projects, reducing dependence on U.S. 280, improving traffic circulation and mobility, avoiding adverse impact to the environment and providing opportunities for development.

The process is estimated to take about seven or eight months and would include public involvement.

“We’ve got to be proactive rather than reactive when it comes to traffic,” City Council member Chris Grace said. “We need to look at things holistically.”

During the regular meeting, the council voted to accept the lowest bid of $50,000 from S&G Waldrep Electric Inc. for a sports lighting installation project at Phase 2 of the Chelsea Sports Complex.

The council also approved:

A resolution to award Nick Grant funds in the amount of $636 to Chelsea Middle School for Scholars Bowl buzzers.

Resolutions to reappoint Planning Commission members Scott Weygand and Crystal Etheredge and Library Board member Tiffany Bittner.

A resolution to accept a quote of $7,564 from Iconic Custom Carts & Accessories LLC.

A resolution recognizing City Clerk Crystal Etheredge for furthering her education and certification as a municipal clerk and providing her with a small salary raise effective Dec. 1.

Approved an amended ordinance related to the city’s business license code.