Specialty food mart Walnut Block opens in Pelham

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — Walnut Block LLC. held its grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 14 where guests had a chance to see the wide variety of meats, cheeses and other offerings that the store has to offer.

According to Shelley Elam, the store was conceived by her nephew Cole Robinson, and the whole process of opening and running the business was a family affair.

“My nephew just wanted to open up something like this store,” Elam said. “We all started working together and put the whole thing together by ourselves, and that is how it is now with just our family.”

Walnut Block operates as a one-stop shop for cooking needs offering things like certified angus beef, in-store hand-cut steaks and prepared take-home casseroles.

They offer daily lunch items that rotate in variety with items like chicken and dressing, chicken bacon ranch pasta, and broccoli and cheese soup.

Guests of the store can pick up baked goods, fresh salads and locally sourced fresh jams, jellied pickles, honey and other canned goods.

Walnut Block also offers catering, especially during the holidays where they are offering fully prepared meals for customers to take home.

They also offer free delivery for catering for those who may not be able to pick up their items.

Since opening, Elam said that the store has been met with positive comments and support from the community and surrounding areas.

“The response has been great. We are a little overwhelmed but we are keeping up with everything right now. It has been really good, we have gotten a lot of support from Pelham and the surrounding cities,” she said.

Those interested in checking out the new store can find it at 2709 Pelham Parkway Suite A, and can call the store for more information at 205-621-0222.