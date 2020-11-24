PCS Foundation gives $2,500 to each Pelham school

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — Each of Pelham’s schools were presented with a check for $2,500 to help bolster initiatives by the PCS Foundation at their Fall Celebration event.

According to PCS Communications Manager Nicole Knight, the foundation has been working hard to identify the needs of each of the schools to find solutions and raise money to help ensure a high standard of education for students in the school system

“At Pelham High School, they are funding the ACT Grow Your Score Initiative, which is a multi-tiered plan for all students of all academic levels to increase their ACT score,” Knight said. “The funds will be used to help with costs associated with providing mock ACT tests, reduced fees for ACT boot camp study sessions and more.”

For Pelham Park Middle School, the funds will be used to bolster green spaces at the facility.

“The funds will be used to purchase a variety of outdoor furniture to create inviting seating and study spaces for students and staff to enjoy,” Knight said.

Enhancements to reading programs is the priority for Pelham Oaks Elementary, where the funds will be used to help provide different pathways to learning, such as sensory learning.

“Specialized items such as sensational sand, bumpy boards and other multi-sensory reading materials will be the focus, and teachers will take part in professional development specific to this approach,” Knight said.

The Student Lighthouse Team, a group that specializes in leadership, will be funded at Pelham Ridge Elementary.

“The funds will be used to provide resources for new initiatives and ongoing activities such as safety patrol, the school store, a coffee cart for adults, student ambassadors and a student advisory committee,” Knight said.

Each of these schools identified what they felt would best improve their classrooms and the ability to serve students.

The distribution of undos were made possible in part by a $10,000 donation from Region’s Bank, which was presented at the celebration event.