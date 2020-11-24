Sides joining forces for UM’s 2021 College Night

FROM STAFF REPORTS

In March, College Night will look significantly different than it has in the past, as the Purple and Gold leaders have developed a plan to celebrate the tradition while staying safe during the pandemic.

College Night leaders, in coordination with advisors from the College Night Committee and University administration, finalized the plan in early October.

During College Night, which will be held virtually from March 10-13, the Purple and Gold Sides will celebrate their 100th year and UM will celebrate its 125th. To honor past College Nights, the side leaders have chosen to return to a modified format of the late 1920s. In honor of the University weathering the unprecedented times of COVID-19, the side leaders have also agreed to play as one side — both Purples and Golds together. The ultimate winner will be College Night and the University.

This year’s side leaders will review scripts not chosen for previous College Night performances to create the untold stories of College Night. From those scripts, the collective sides will develop three original songs, three dances scenes and three scripted scenes with a minimal number of participants safely distanced. The normal one hour and 15-minute production will be cut in half to reduce exposure.

Purple Side leaders Lavaun Thompson and Brey Hamblin said they were determined to keep the College Night tradition alive for 2021 while showcasing the unity the Montevallo family has displayed while overcoming the pandemic.

“Going into this, Brey and I both knew we had to make sure that College Night happened this year. During this time of uncertainty, when no one truly knows what is going on, we wanted College Night to be a constant in all of the students’ lives, something they didn’t have to give up. Keeping College Night alive safely became our biggest concern,” Thompson said. “We also knew that due to the current state of the world and especially the United States, that this year really begged for us to show love, compassion and unity. We wanted this year’s College Night to be a time of healing where we can all come together and make an amazing project.”

Gold Side leaders Abby Jo Askins and Jonathan Everheart echoed their Purple Side counterparts.

“During these troubling times, the spirit of College Night has continued to shine through. As far as combining the sides goes, the unity between the two sides has truly been an incredible experience that no other set of leaders has gotten the chance to be a part of,” Askins said. “The College Night committee has been imperative to the planning of keeping everyone involved safe during the 2021 celebration. We’re excited to see where this year takes us, and GV to all of the loyal Golds.”

The side leaders’ plans have the full support of the College Night Committee.