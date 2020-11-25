Commission OKs ALDOT agreement for bridge replacement on Alabama 25

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Commission on Nov. 23 approved a resolution regarding a bridge replacement project agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The preliminary engineering and construction agreement with ALDOT relates to an Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program II project involving a bridge replacement and approaches on Alabama 25 over Waxahatchee Creek.

“It is the first bridge going out of town on 25, going toward Calera,” County Engineer Randy Cole said. “It is one that we’ve got an ATRIP II grant on last year. They did not give us quite enough money to finish this. The agreement spells out what we’ll have to pay. After much negotiation, we capped our participation as shown in the agreement, and ALDOT is going to pay everything over that amount.”

According to the agreement, the ATRIP II funds for the project will be limited to about $1,580,650, while county funds will be limited to about $419,349.

“Any deficiency in ATRIP II funds or overrun in project costs will be the responsibility of the state and will be covered with a funding source of the state’s choosing,” the agreement reads. “In the event of an underrun in project costs, the ATRIP II funds will not exceed total project costs.”

The breakdown of estimated cost is as follows:

Preliminary engineering: ATRIP II funds – $146,349

Construction: ATRIP II funds – $1,434,301, county funds – $419,349

Total (Incl. E&I): $2,000,000

In other business, the Commission approved a bid of $89,200 from E Cornell Malone Corporation for the roof replacement at the County Services Building in Pelham; a bid of $154,500 from Unique Security Inc. for an IP-based intercom system for the Shelby County Jail and Juvenile Detention Center; and a bid of $375.70 per ton from Hunt Refining Company for asphalt.

The Commission also:

Approved a Restaurant Retail Liquor license for Miami Fusion Café, located at 5511 U.S. 280.

Approved ADECA – ESG grant administration for CARES Act funds.

Approved an election reimbursements agreement with the Secretary of State.

Approved to appoint Bill Norton to the Shelby County Planning Commission to complete Jay Gunther’s unexpired term. Norton’s term will expire April 1, 2025.

Approved the annual unaudited financial reports for Oct. 1, 2019 through Sept. 30, 2020.