Land transactions for the week of Nov. 29, 2020

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Nov. 10-18:

Nov. 10

-Patricia Elaine Petursson to Holly Plata, for $205,000, for Lot 7 in Reynolds Addition Montevallo.

-Patricia Elaine Petursson to Holly Plata, for $205,000, for Lot 2 in Reynolds Addition to Montevallo.

-Patricia E. Kehoe to Holly Plata, for $205,000, for Lot 8 in Reynolds Addition Montevallo.

-Carol Lee Kehoe to Holly Plata, for $205,000, for Lot 1 in Reynolds Addition to Montevallo.

-Lakewood Development LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 19 in Lake Wood Estates.

-Stephen Rogosky to Terica Nathan, for $230,000, for Lot 130 in Village of Westover Sector One.

-Laura Clough to Kenneth Joseph Garska, for $275,000, for Lot 74 in Dearing Downs First Addition.

-Lakewood Development LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 24 in Lake Wood Estates.

-Lakewood Development LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 20 in Lake Wood Estates.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Ellis D. Taylor, for $344,900, for Lot 308 in Creekwater Phase III.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot 114 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot 111 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lot 209 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Pelco Inc. to Kalm Real Estate LLC, for $305,000, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Natalia Kasian to Curtis Jay Engstrom, for $151,900, for Lot 34 in Wildewood Village Fourth Addition.

-Mary Griffin Lucas to William A. Hall, for $20,000, for Lot 12 in Clearview Estates.

-Mark Lucas to William A. Hall, for $20,000, for property in Section 19, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-David Acton Building Corporation to Wilsons Glen LLC, for $185,000, for Lota, 1, 3, 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 36, 42, 43, 44, 46, 47, 48, 49, 51, 52 and 52 in Wilsons Glen 1st Sector.

-Nancy Phillips to John Williamson, for $322,250, for Lot 4 in Woodford Amended Map.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Heath M. Lewis, for $509,200, for Lot 310 in Creekwater Phase III.

-Rhett Bennett to John M. Ridderhoff, for $100,000, for Lot 18 in Saunders Bridge 1st Sector.

-Kenneth Polk to John M. Ridderhoff, for $100,000, for Lot 17 in Saunders Bridge 1st Sector.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Joseph Keith Keranen, for $224,750, for Lot 206 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Natasha Kathiany, for $267,465, for Lot 34 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-John W. Darabaris to John W. Darabaris, for $10, for lot 187 in Arbor Hill Phase III Final Plat.

-Jack L. Walton to Stephanie Marie Thompson, for $195,000, for Lot 8 in Stonehaven Second Addition.

-Loriel D. Purnell to Brendan Young, for $146,900, for Lot 5 in Enclave.

-Chad Eric Speegle to Sina Lucia Skates, for $540,000, for Lot 7 in Altadena Valley Country Club Sector.

-Thomas Edgar Shoupe to Mike McCabe, for $650,000, for Lot 51 in Greystone 8th Sector.

-Elaine Jones to Michael Philip Masterson, for $425,000, for Lot 30 in Woodford Amended Map.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Erica Latrice Brown, for $309,280, for Lot 6081 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.

-Jennifer Lynn Sanchez to Jeannine Joiner, for $121,620, for property in Section 15, Township 20, Range 1 West.

-William Blake Lindsey to Denise Stanford, for $465,000, for Lot 3815 in Birkshire 38th Addition to Riverchase Resurvey of Lots 3810 thru 3815.

-Suzanne Rickles to Margaret K. Nelson, for $845,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Christina M. Zabala, for $299,900, for Lot 231 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Daniel T. Modak to Daniel T. Modak, for $1, for Lot 6 in Shelby Shores Bentley Addition.

-Teresa M. Sullivan to Michael J. Nicholas, for $561,500, for Lot 337 in Alabama Power Recreational Cottage Site Sector 2.

-Gloria Jean Houston to Kenneth E. Pettway, for $1, for property in Section 11, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Anthony Lynn Inman to Chris R. Jolliffe, for $189,900, for Lot 5 in Chanda Terrace Fourth Sector Resurvey of Lots 4 and 5.

-Dyan R. Wells to William C. Williams, for $117,500, for Lot 21 in Cahaba Manor Townhomes Second Addition.

-Karlene K. Ball to Robert Eiserloh, for $509,500, for Lot 1 in Old Town Helena Resurvey of Lots 1-3.

-Eric Harrell to Brittany M. Pike, for $254,000, for Lot 81 in Forest Hills 2nd Sector.

-Andrea Booth to Ethel Benita Rowell Bell, for $10, for Lot 314 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Philip Roman to Shelby County, for $64,391, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Caroline Poole to State of Alabama, for $103,150, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-William C. Davis to Balakartik Kasula, for $134,900, for Lot 14 in Wildewood Village First Addition.

-Mary Allison Herring to Mary Allison Herring, for $500, for Lot 822 in Riverchase County Club Fifteenth Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. to Alicia Renee Thomas, for $271,950, for Lot 1540 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-James Gilmore to Daniel Hill, for $25,000, for Lot 13 in Chelsea Square and Acreage Resurvey Lots 16 and 15.

-Zen Properties LLC to Judy Ann Domer, for $25,000, for property in Section 21, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to James D. Roberts, for $296,569, for Lot 159 in Simms Landing Phase 1 Final Plat.

-201810WY 29 LLC to Deep South Partners LLC, for $151,000, for Lot 4 in Indian Valle Sixth Sector.

-Christopher M. Jones to William R. Elrod, for $262,500, for Lot 2 in Hunters Point.

-Marcus B. Miles to IRA Innovations LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 109 in Kirkman Preserve Phase 1B.

-Buford Leonard Green to Buford Leonard Green, for $0, for Lot 2 in Wooddale First Sector.

Nov. 12

-Michael Emerson Baker to Michael Emerson Baker, for $0, for Lot 110 in Ridge at Stonehaven Phase 1.

-Jennifer Gray Dolihite to Christopher Jones, for $365,000, for Lot 14 in Altadena Woods 2nd and 5th Sectors.

-Christopher Scott Jarrell to Sabrina Matalie Bonell, for $225,000, for Lot 119 in Summer Brook Sector 5 Phase 2.

-Alejandro Chavez to Jessica Holly Chavez, for $1, for Lots 74 and 75 in Summerchase Phase 1.

-Betty Sue Puckett to Betty Sue Puckett, for $1, for Lot 46 in Southlake Crest 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-Leif D. Wallander to Shane McLoughlin, for $250,000, for Lot 29 in Apache Ridge 1st Sector.

-Don R. Cheatham to Rodney F. Harrison, for $430,000, for Lot 2135 in Highland Lakes 21st Sector Phase 1 & 11.

-Keiko Peoples to Kellyn V. McMahon, for $133,000, for Lot 7 in Breckenridge Park Resurvey.

-Robert S. Wambles to Manfred A. Brantley, for $193,850, for Lot 5 in Southwind Third Sector.

-Justyn M. Knighten to Robert S. Wambles, for $289,900, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Peyton Knighten to Robert S. Wambles, for $289,900, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-PropertyOne Inc. to Raul Hernandez, for $45,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21, Range 3 West.

-Jessica Johnson to Dakota Levi Harris, for $126,333, for Lot 46 in Townside Square Sector One.

-Terry Tolleson to Alec Blaise Duale Green, for $200,000, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Linda S. Thompson to Tamme Lyn Seale, for $246,500, for Lot 75 in Narrows Point Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Jessica H. Adams to Patricia Ann Cortez, for $298,000, for Lot 123 in Willow Oaks.

-Boydston and Emma L. Moorman Joint Living Trust to Stanley G. Dolce, for $263,400, for Lot 14 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector 1 Amended Plat.

-Katy W. Harris to Luke Sager Adams, for $419,900, for Lot 142 in Lakewood Phase 1.

-Martha J. Portera to Michael Wayne Haley, for $148,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19, Range 1 East.

-Ariel J. Moore to Malisa K. Abrahams, for $260,000, for Lot 7-136 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Third Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Verne McCabe, for $341,015, for Lot 105 in Simms Landing Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Cheryl Bragg Derosa to Radioman LLC, for $10, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Sherry Lynn Barrow to Keiko Peoples, for $178,500, for Lot 45 in Oakwood Village Phase 1.

-Christopher Burdette to Dianne Wistoski Shields, for $625,000, for Lot 136 in Greystone First Sector Phase III.

-Johnie Lee Grace to Alexander Roman, for $440,000, for Lot 3 in Applecross a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Jonnie Hatch to Mark Douglas Grissom, for $443,000, for Lot 1505 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 15th Addition.

-Paul Hatch to Mark Douglas Grissom, for $5,000, for Lot 814 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 8th Addition.

-Rene Vega Mendoza to Rene Vega Mendoza, for $10, for Lots 14 and 15 in Wilmont.

-Connie B. Payton to Keith Phillips, for $356,500, for Lot 9 in Southern Hills Sector 6 Phase 2.

-Carson Melton to Anthony Randon Fusco, for $120,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Richard E. Buckner to Adriane Michelle Harden, for $380,00, for Lot 35 in Woodford.

-Fred J. Molz to Heather Jones, for $535,000, for Lot 2 in Woodford Amended Map.

-Cynthia Valasek to Kimberly Anne Hoch, for $345,000, for Lot 6 in Lincoln Park.

-Stephen L. Sewell to Barry Woodham, for $195,000, for Lot 35 in Woodford.

-Patrick E. Lunceford to Bart Andrew Smith, for $252,500, for Lot 14 in Chanda Terrace Fourth Sector.

-Alison Hawkins to Gerald A. Templeton, for $330,000, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Sweetwater Properties LLC to Kevin Brown, for $27,480, for property in Section 9, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

Robert C. Ransom to Charles W. Wood, for $1,340,000, for Lot 105 in Greystone Legacy.

Nov. 13

-Adams Homes LLC to Shae Lekarroll Travis, for $182,025, for Lot 59 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 4.

-Christine C. Sexton to Taylor N. Griffith, for $300,000, for Lot 69 in Chelsea Station.

-Danny McGee to Robert Judson Smith, for $350,000, for Lot 152 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector.

-C. Jones Realty LLC to Suzanne Lyons, for $670,000, for Lot 6 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase 1.

-Todd Ross to Faye S. Watkins, for $199,900, for Lot 249 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Bryant Bank to Charles Gagliano, for $145,000, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Addam Christopher Porter to Addam Christopher Porter, for $10, for property in Section 24, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Roger L. Riether to Kelly E. Riether, for $1, for Lot 139 in Forest Lake Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Jeffrey Howard to Molly Howard, for $1, for Lot 66 in Sunny Meadows 2nd Sector.

-Rounak Collier to Kevin R. Earls, for $775,000, for Lot 917 in Greystone Legacy 9th Sector.

-Joshua Dunnaway to Jonathon T. Hadden, for $69,000, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Jeremy Holladay to Cerberus SFR Holdings V LP, for $184,000, for Lot 233 in Silver Creek Sector II Phase I.

-Clayton Chastain Harbour to Clayton Chastain Harbour, for $0, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Mary Ona Wilhoit to Clayton Chastain Harbour, for $0, for property in Section 28, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Cora L. Morton to Joel Scott Morton, for $75,000, for Lot 7 in Bermuda Hills Second Sector First Addition.

-Joe S. Lacey to Joe S. Lacey, for $52,685, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Amanda Bergen to Rod Armbrester, for $230,000, for Lot 148 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Joe Michael Maniscalco to Brian Thomas Properties LLC, for $18,500, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Michael Wayne Haley to Michael Wayne Haley, for $148,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19, Range 1 East.

-Birmingham Homebuyers LLC to Joshua W. Orr, for $440,000, for Lot 1207 in Manors of Ballantrae Club Drive Final Plat.

-Terry L. Steed to Peter Michael Velotas, for $522,000, for Lot 117 in Greystone 1st Sector 1st Phase.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $342,000 for Lots 668, 669, 674 and 675 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Jennifer M. Waldo Speth to Susan Lyn Frank, for $250,000, for Lot 66 in Lacey’s Grove Phase I.

-Melanie June Richardson to Kimberly Glenn Fieldbinder, for $262,000, for Lot 62 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Lesley Marler to Kimberly Melisa Darabaris, for $425,000, for Lot 451 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase II Final Plat.

-Dorcas S. Adams to Darwin R. Spence, for $362,500, for Lot 19 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Katrina Horden Cornutt to Jeffery B. Lucas, for $132,000, for Lot 289 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 3.

-Lisa J. Carden to Tiffany Ginger Ray, for $203,600, for property in Section 19, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Adam B. Newman to Adam B. Newman, for $150,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Angela M. Axt to Travian Bernard Smalls, for $230,000, for Lot 651 in Waterford Cove Sector 1.

-Jack P. Mills to Robert McLeroy, for $437,000, for property in Section 12, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Tiffany M. Moore to Aleen Michael, for $117,000, for Lot 19 in Woodland hills Second Phase First Sector.

-Guild Mortgage Company to Vedat Cetinkaya, for $189,000, for Lot 1174 in Old Cahaba Phase III First Addition.

-Stephanie A. Brown to Christopher K. Williamson, for $380,000, for Lot 143 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-W. Development LLC to DAL Properties LLC, for $68,000, for Lot 9 in Chelsea Reserve.

-Christy Price to Gwendolyn Queen Lee, for $246,000, for Lot 1518 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase Four.

-Levada N. Norton to Dylan Baker, for $50,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 5 West.

-Roderick McCall to Kimberly McCall, for $1, for Lot 221 in Riverwoods 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-Stacey L. Defranco to Patrick Westcott, for $524,900, for Lot 827 in Riverwoods 8th Sector Phase I Final Plat.

-Kathryn Musgrove Brooks to William Lott, for $199,900, for Lot 325 in Stage Coach Trace Sector 3 Final Plat.

-John C. Nichols to Jennifer Wolfe Mize, for $379,900, for Lot 9 in Forest Meadows 1st Sector.

-Sarah Jones Humphries to David J. Miller, for $249,900, for Lot 370 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector II.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Brittany Sowell Price, for $254,200, for Lot 1547 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Merri Jhan Deaver Hodges Revocable Trust to Vandiver H. Phillips, for $365,000, for Lot 144 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Two.

-Marcus B. Miles to Mallory Katherine Melichar, for $369,900, for Lot 70 in Inverness Highlands Mixed Use Subdivision Final Plat.

-WK Services Co LLC to B and W Real Estate Services LLC, for $950,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Maxine W. Stewart to Lawrence Kenneth Adams, for $284,900, for Lot 1 in Coles Cove Addition to Lay Lake.

-Elizabeth Ann Henderson to Callie Dollar, for $254,900, for Lot 152 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Dawn S. Christian to Guy H. Wilson, for $395,000, for Lot 48 in Meadowridge.

-Patricia H. McVea 2015 Revocable Trust to Zachary Rose, for $295,000, for Lot 1 in Cobblestone Square.

-Patrick Moyer to Sandra Cole, for $267,500, for Lot 96 in Edenton Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.

-DAL Properties LLC to Norma Masencup McKelvey, for $390,800, for Lot 2412 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.

Nov. 16

-Willie B. Dykes to Bryan L. Parker, for $210,000, for Lot 39 in Kinsale Garden Homes 1st Sector.

-Matthew C. Coder to Emma R. Otwell, for $180,000, for Lot 10 in Spring Gate Sector One Phase Three.

-Amazing Homes LLC to Hira Saeed, for $340,000, for Lot 347 in Hillsboro Phase II Amended.

-Benjamin Goldman to John Phillip Arnold, for $127,000, for Lot 1 in Alabaster Gardens.

-Martha J. Bradshaw to Teresa P. Capra, for $289,900, for Lot 19 in Gross Addition to Altadena South 1st Phase of 1st Sector.

-Pratibha Khare to Naushad S. Sundrani, for $413,000, for Lot 95 in Arbor Hill Phase III Final Plat.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 609 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 1-658 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 1-6100 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 1-6101 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Dale Adams Lowry to David Eugen Wever, for $915,000, for Lot 155 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Anthony Lopes, for $574,400, for Lot 1-618 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Justin Collier, for $249,479, for Lot 7-54 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $55,000, for Lot 841 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Two.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $55,000, for Lot 836 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Two.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $55,000, for Lot 806 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Two.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 607 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 618 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Jeffrey Harper to Mary Grace Hammack, for $252,000 for Lot 31 in Chaparral 3rd Sector.

-Cary Smith to Danielle R. Smith, for $57,000, for Lot 106 in Wynlake Phase 4C.

-Robert D. Grant to Kashunti Shauntrea Farmer, for $179,000, for Lot 55 in Stone Creek Phase 5 Plat One Lake Sector Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Freddie Thomas Coley, for $403,409, for Lot A-42 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Jennifer P. Hilburn to Price B. Hammond, for $275,000, for Lot 11 in Foothills Point.

-William D. Clayton to Hain Beers, for $340,000, for Lot 27 in Meadow Brook 4th Sector.

-Lee Alabama LLC to JAG Investment Strategies LLC, for $9,250, for Lot 12 in Glenstone Cottages Final Plat.

-Joan G. Downs to Stephen Soloman, for $400,000, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Michele L. Walker to Victoria Watkins, for $148,700.

-Jared Datema to Jared Datema, for $144,000, for Lot 156 in Cottages at Stonehaven Third Addition.

-Lindsey Faith Buckner to Timothy Russell Taylor, for $190,000, for Lot 405 in Wyndham Rockhampton Sector.

-Andrew Hill to BHM Growth Investors LLC, for $50,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Stephen Jordan to Faith Elizabeth Mason, for $225,000, for Lot 231 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1 Resurvey of Lots 231-254.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Brian Wensel, for $607,700, for Lot 1210 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Jane H. Frederick to William Grady Noland, for $310,500, for Lot 2 in Riverchase West Second Addition.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Allison Bice, for $408,458, for Lot 2061 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Benton French Jackson, for $1,004,269, for Lot 1045 in Blackridge Phase 1B Final Plat.

-Shaun D. Arman to Jeffrey Warner, for $210,000, for Lot 85 in Waterstone Phase 2.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Kris Rowe, for $519,000, for Lot 564 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.

-Ashley Glidewell to Timothy Russell Taylor, for $185,000, for Lot 37 in St. Charles Place Phase Three Sector 3.

-Zachary M. Harbin to Carlo Simpson, for $200,000, for Lot 403 in Wyndham Rockhampton Sector.

-Gary N. Bonds to SLF Investment Trust, for $240,000, for Lot 49 in Shelby Shores Phase II 1974 Addition.

-Samantha R. Baldwin to Kaleb Gowan, for $180,000, for Lot 184 in High Village Phase 7 Final Plat.

Nov. 17

-Jennifer D. Foster to Fran Niven Folmar, for $249,000.

-Nikki D. Benedict to Rhonda Ford Meadows, for $335,000, for Lot 64 in Eagle Trace Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Rolando Benvidez to Thomas Scott Dreher, for $216,000, for Lot 512 in Lake Forest Fifth Sector.

-Porter Harlen Gallups to David Charles Oakes, for $260,000, for property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-J. Wright Building Company Inc. to Randall S. Wright, for $10, for Lot 1064 in Blackridge Phase 1B.

-Kelsey Marie Berryman to Beom Sik Jeong, for $168,500, for Lot 153 in Hidden Creek III Phase One.

-Mark Hall to Yan Wang, for $142,500, for Lot 219 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-Christie W. For to Trenton S. Hodges, for $330,000, for Lot 24 in Old Mill Trace Second Sector.

-Randall Gene Smith to Barbara Jane Hood, for $10, for Lot 8 in Indian Valley Lake Estates First Sector

-Linda Ann Lima to Benjamin Daggett, for $234,000, for Lot 54 in Quail Run Phase 3.

-Highpointe Rentals LLC to Matthew O. McClenny, for $644,555, for Lot 4 in Mountain Crest Estates.

-Mercury Funding LLC to Andrew V. Ford, for $170,000, for property in Section 28, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Hernando Mendoza to Brantley Lecroy, for $310,000, for Lot 7 in Southpointe Resurvey.

-Michael Robert Hodges to Bradley Yarbro, for $315,000, for Lot 54 in Lenox Place Phase Two.

-Ian Duwve Atkinson to Jordan Shelby Earl, for $10, for Lot 7-160 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Third Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Christopher Thompson to John B. Lott, for $130,300, for Lot 31 in Willow Cove Phase 2.

-Jennifer W. Mize to Laura E. Carlile, for $277,000, for Lot 43 in Heritage Oaks.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Brook M. Von Hagel, for $296,540, for Lot 21 in Shelby Farms Subdivision Amended Plat.

-Two Mountains LLC to Ethan David Brogdon, for $95,000, for Lot 59 in Highlands Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Mary E. Clark to IRA Innovations LLC, for $62,628.50, for Lots 2 and 3 in Russell R. Hetz Property Resurvey.

-Margaret J. Shrove to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $115,000, for Lot 61 in Chandalar South First Sector.

-James David Fallon to Shreeji LLC, for $95,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Alistair Smith Harding to Krunalkumar T. Patel, for $491,000, for Lot 2116 in Flemming Farms Phase 2.

-Mary Sue Sparks to Mary Sue Sparks, for $10,000, for Lot 16 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Michael K. Rafferty, for $441,199, for Lot 2086 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Nicolas Andrew Rhodes to Andrew Hayes, for $349,900, for Lot 59 in Sunny Meadows Second Sector.

-Eunetta Christian to Melody Overton, for $10, for property in Section 22, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Seth Gregory Blackman, for $654,639, for Lot 552 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5A Resurvey No. 1.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Cathy G. Sibley, for $624,935, for Lot 1208 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Cynthia R. Bosley to Arthur Francis Fisher, for $239,900, for Lot 7-23 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $256,500, for Lot 607, 609 and 618 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Pamela J. Van Engelenhoven to Gloria Girard, for $246,500, for Lot 110 in Ivy Brook Phase Three.

-TIAA FSB to Paul G. Whiddon, for $177,000, for Lot 8 in Walters Cove Third Section.

-Trenton S. Hodges to Blake R. Barrow, for $189,900, for Lot 183 in High Ridge Village Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Glenn Putterie to John Roper, for $290,000, for Lot 8 in Narrows Creek Amended Final Record Plat.

-Tera S. Wiggins to Matt Ross, for $540,000, for Lot 21 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.

-Rebecca French to John B. O’Callaghan, for $252,000, for Lot 6 in Broken Bow South.

-Ashley Meade Posey to Janet Leigh Moore, for $130,000, for Lot 6 in Nottingham Townhomes Final Plat.

-Shariese Peoples to Juan J. Villarreal Garcia, for $255,000, for Lot 138 in Forest Lakes Sector 3 Phase 1.

Nov. 18

-Lawrence McGraw to Venusa LLC, for $8,000, for property in Section 22, Township 19, Range 2 East.

-Georgia Smith Rogers to Christopher Kendall, for $287,000, for Lot 91 in Greystone Village Phase I Amended Map of a Resurvey of Lots 91 and 92.

-Alma D. Gulsby to Douglas Scott Gulsby, for $149,650, for property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Samantha Hayes to Jian Yu Chen, for $197,500, for Lot 440 in Wyndham Rockhampton Sector Phase II.

-William J. Scott to Sonia Hendon, for $500, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Inverness Properties LLC to Altec Industries Inc., for $10, for Lot 6 in Inverness Sites 6 and 7 Survey.

-Inverness Properties LLC to Altec Industries Inc., for $10, for property in Section 36, Township 18 South, Range 2 West.

-Thomas E. Reitz to Ronald Allyn Pierson, for $418,500, for Lot 213 in Riverwoods 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Shaina R. Staab, for $254,800, for Lot 218 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Bahos Marital Trust to Sara S. Hamilton, for $456,000, for Lot 36 in Cottages of Danberry Resurvey No. 3 Final Plat.

-Phu Quoc Tran to Glenn A. Lawson, for $228,100, for Lot 126 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Toni Cruz Josafat, for $331,700, for Lot 42 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Carl F. Matzke to Henry P. Matzke, for $178,000, for Lot 19 in Apache Ridge Sector 5.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Eric Yeager, for $10, for Lot 1106 in Blackridge Phase 1C.

-John McGeever to Elpis Holding LLC, for $350,000, for property in Section 19, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Ellis Investments LLC to Elpis Holdings LLC, for $350,000, for property in Section 19, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-John K. Pomeroy to Jennifer Lopez, for $177,900, for Lot 3 in Meadowview First Sector.

-Jeffrey Alan Thompson to Jonathan M. Baggett, for $447,500, for Lot 3 in Brook Highland 1st Sector.

-James A. Reeves to Brittani A. Booth, for $229,900, for Lot 269 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 3.

-Nury Solis to Nury Solis, for $10, for Lot 2 in Hacienda Santillan Subdivision.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jordan Nicole Merklein, for $290,000, for Lot 73 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Richard D. Sutton to Austin Sellers, for $161,000, for Lot 132 in Summerchase Phase 3.

-Mary A. Milstead to Nicholas Lacasse, for $270,000, for Lot 26 in Meadow Brook 9th Sector.

-Tracee McCorvey to Gregory Lescarini, for $0, for Lot 1415 in Brook Highland 14th Sector.

-Zablotsky Living Trust to J. David Homes LLC, for $437,500, for Lot 144 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase II.

-Marie Camille Gustin to Undre Phillips, for $169,900, for Lot 59 in Kensington Place Phase I Sector 2.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to William J. Coleman, for $238,500, for Lot 42 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-Nathan S. Stamps to Dulce Victoria Rivera, for $120,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Gary Markham Hyden to Michael Stephen Britt, for $260,000, for Lot 30 in Cahaba Valley Estates Seventh Sector.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Karen Marie MCCabe, for $222,970, for Lot 42 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Three.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Collin McBride, for $402,051, for Lot 2070 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Daffiny Jewel Woodard, for $217,535, for Lot 208 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-Michelle Denise Loper to James Grant Etheredge, for $246,000, for Lot 32 in Park Forest Subdivision Fourth Sector.

-Paul Walker to Noah Walker, for $190,000, for Lot 184 in Weatherly Warwick Village Phase 1 Sector 17.

-Amy D. Esposito to John Anthony Bonanno, for $527,900, for Lot 73 in Meadow Brook 5th Sector 1st Phase Resurvey of Lots 73, 74, 75 and 76.

-Tangesta D. Curier to Timothy S. Puckett, for $136,500, for Lot 53 in Meriweather Sector 1.

-Diana Lynn Holladay to Wesley Jones, for $365,000, for property in Section 31, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.

-Brad Littleton to Skyler Justin Martin, for $240,000, for property in Section 8, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Shannon Wood to Darek Wood, for $54,400, for Lot 1 in Baker Acres.

-Paula H. Chapman to Seth R. Johnson, for $419,900, for Lot 30 in Meadow Brook 7th Sector 2nd Phase Amended.

-Steven Michael Standefer to Lindy Renee Farr, for $187,00, for Lot 13 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase II.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Carlos Hudson, for $431,925, for Lot 309 in Creekwater Phase III.