Police reports for the week of Nov. 29, 2020
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 7-Nov. 23:
Alabaster
Nov. 14
-Found property from the 200 block of First Street North. A wallet was recovered.
Nov. 16
-Information only from the 400 block of Ninth Street Northwest.
-Information only from the 1300 block of Eighth Street Southwest.
-Harassment or harassing communications from the 300 block of Windsor Court.
-Information only from the 1300 block of Old Boston Road.
-Information only from the 1100 block of Independence Drive.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1900 block of Butler Road.
-Property damage from the 1900 block of Warrior Parkway. A 2016 Ford Fiesta and a decorative tree and sod valued at $1,200 were damaged.
Nov. 17
-Property damage from the 8000 block of Alabama 119. A 2014 BMW X3 was damaged.
-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Blue Springs Place.
-Information only from the 1000 block of Autumn Circle.
-Burglary third degree, theft of property first degree from the 2000 block of King Arthur Circle. Two Chromebooks valued at $200 apiece, a gold bracelet valued at $150, clothes and shoes valued at $500, moonshine valued at $60, a coin and dollar collection valued at $1,500 and a Wells Fargo checkbook valued at $1 were stolen.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise totaling $56.96 was stolen.
Nov. 18
-Burglary second degree, theft of property fourth degree from the 2000 block of King Arthur Circle. Unknown items were stolen.
-Fraudulent use of debit or credit card from the 8200 block of Alabama 119.
-Information only from the 1000 block of First Street North.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Consumables valued at $212.32 were stolen.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Clothes valued at $400 were stolen.
Nov. 19
-Harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of 11th Avenue Southeast.
-Information only from the 1700 block of Woodbrook trace. A front door valued at $500 was damaged.
-Information only from the 1900 block of Municipal Way. A phone valued at $50 was recovered.
-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Carter Lane. Two pets were recovered.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. A gym bag valued at $150, vehicle key fob valued at $400 and gym clothes valued at $100 were stolen.
Nov. 20
-Animal complaint-barking dog from the 900 block of Falling Star Lane.
-Theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Camden Circle. A gold band emerald diamond ring valued at $500, gold band 3-rose diamond valued at $1,200, gold band leaf filigree diamond ring valued at $500 and a sliver spoon ring valued at $75 were stolen.
-Burglary second degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 10 block of Frankies Lane. Three Eco Credit Union checks were stolen and one check was forged.
-Chemical endangerment from the 1000 block of First Street North.
-Information only from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Property damage from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2015 Chevy Tahoe sustained $1,000 in damages.
-Information only from the 7800 block of Shelby County 17.
-Theft of property third degree from the 300 block of South Colonial Drive. A cell phone valued at $1,200 was stolen.
-Information only from the 900 block of Third Avenue Northwest.
-Theft of lost property fourth degree from the 1000 block of First Street South. A Husqvarna blower valued at $500 was stolen.
-Firearms license required, possession of a controlled substance from the 238-mile marker of I-65. Cocaine (0.5 gram), marijuana (2.69 grams) and a firearm were confiscated.
Nov. 21
-Carrying brass knuckles from the 600 block of First Street North. Brass knuckles were confiscated.
-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Victoria Station, Maylene.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Windsor Court. A car tag was stolen.
-Theft of property third degree from the 1000 block of First Street North. A 14-carat gold cross necklace and chain valued at $800 was stolen.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 500 block of Industrial Road. A glass pipe, a metal pipe and a metal box with marijuana residue were confiscated.
-Cruelty to animals, animal complaint from the 1800 block of Woodbrook Circle.
-Information only from Shelby County 17 at a railroad crossing.
Nov. 22
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1100 block of King Arthur Court. A license plate valued at $25 was stolen.
-Information only from the 1000 block of Fifth Court Southwest.
-Domestic violence third degree from the 1400 block of Applegate Drive.
-Trespassing notice from the 300 block of Lacy Avenue, Maylene.
Calera
Nov. 13
-Runaway juvenile from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Assault second degree from the 100 block of Shelby County 304.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Public intoxication from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of King Richards Way.
Nov. 14
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 600 block of Waterford Lane.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 800 block of The Heights Lane (two counts).
-Sodomy first degree from the 100 block of Savannah Club Drive.
-Incident from the 100 block of Danbury Lane.
-Open container, DUI-alcohol, improper lane usage from the 238-mile marker of I-65.
-Harassment-intimidation from the 1300 block of Ninth Avenue.
Nov. 15
-Agency assist from Shelby County 87 and Airport Marine.
-Bribery of public servants from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 31 and Seventh Avenue.
-Incident from the 1500 block of Shelby County 84.
-Abandoned vehicle from Shelby County 67.
-Using false ID to obstruct justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, attempting to elude from the 11800 block of Alabama 25.
-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from the 11800 block of Alabama 25.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Agency assist from the 11800 block of Alabama 25.
-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Incident from the 1000 block of Aronimink Drive.
-Property damage from the 4900 block of Stonecreek Way.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 8500 block of U.S. 31.
-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 1600 block of Shelby County 42.
Nov. 16
-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from the 226-mile marker of I-65 South (two counts).
-Property damage from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 89, Montevallo.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Property damage from Alabama 25 and U.S. 31.
-Failure to appear from the 30 block of Philip Davis Street.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Missing person from the 100 block of Danbury Lane.
-Extortion first degree from the 4300 block of Shelby County 20.
-Incident from the 1000 block of Kerry Drive.
Nov. 17
-Found person from the 100 block of Danbury Lane.
-Illegal possession of prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia from the 232-mile marker of I-65.
-Obstructing government operations, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace from the 2100 block of 18th Street.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia from I-65 North.
-Theft of property third degree from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.
Nov. 18
-Possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment from Shelby County 42 at Tolleson Road.
-Incident from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.
-Failure to appear from Oak Tree Lane.
Nov. 19
-Sodomy first degree, additional information from Waterford.
-Failure to appear from the 100 block of Kensington Manor Drive.
-Theft of property fourth degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Incident from the 200 block of Leonards Court.
-Death investigation from the 400 block of Green Acres.
-Sexual abuse of child less than 12 years old from 10th Street.
-Probation revocation from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.
-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Property damage-vehicle versus deer from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 6.
-Court commitment order from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.
-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia from the 1100 block of Village Trace.
-Dissemination or display of child pornography from the 7000 block of Kensington Avenue.
Nov. 20
-Failure to appear (two counts) from U.S. 31 and 21st Avenue.
-Domestic violence second degree-strangulation from the 300 block of Shelby County 304.
-Domestic incident from the 1800 block of 22nd Avenue.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Illegal possession of prescription drugs from the 100 block of Calera Eagle Drive.
-Property damage from the 1000 block of Kensington Manor Drive.
Nov. 21
-Agency assist from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.
-Theft of property-motor vehicle from the 300 block of Ivy Hill Circle.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2400 block of 16th Street.
-DUI-alcohol from the 100 block of Shelby County 304.
-Rape second degree-statutory rape from the 200 block of West Willow Circle.
-Criminal trespass third degree, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 100 block of Cove Landing.
Nov. 22
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of King Richards Way.
-Notice of trespass from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Shiloh Creek Drive.
-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, DUI-any substance from Smokey Road and Laurel Road.
-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.
-Failure to appear from Alabama 25 and U.S. 31.
-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.
-Attempting to elude from Alabama 25 and University Park Drive.
Nov. 23
-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Harassment, reckless endangerment from the 100 block of Angelwood Lane.
-Menacing from the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.
-Theft of property first degree from the 200 block of Sumner Drive.
Helena
Nov. 17
-Miscellaneous information from Spencer Lane.
-Harassment from Helena Market Place.
Nov. 18
-Failure to pay for gasoline from Fox Valley Mart, Shelby County 17.
-Attempting to elude from Coalmont Road and Fieldstone Drive.
Nov. 19
-Domestic incident from Amberly Woods Drive.
-Damaged property from Hillsboro Parkway.
-Domestic violence third degree from the 1900 block of Seattle Slew Drive.
-Property damage from Wynwood Lane.
Nov. 20
-Miscellaneous information from the 2200 block of Pup Run.
-Identity theft from Cahaba Lake Circle.
Nov. 21
-Theft of property third degree from an unspecified location in Helena.
-Domestic incident, trespass warning from the 30 block of Coalmont Road.
-Miscellaneous information from Old Cahaba Parkway.
-Harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Frances Lane.
Nov. 22
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, fraudulent use of credit or debit card from Hillsboro Parkway at Appleford Road.
Nov. 23
-Police canine activity from Shelby County 17.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, minor in possession of alcohol, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 52 and Hillsboro Parkway.
-Animal complaint from the 1100 block of Stubbs Drive.
Montevallo
Nov. 18
-Information only from Briarwood Apartments (residence/home).
Nov. 20
-Fraud-identity theft from Revolutionary Way (bank). Stolen was a identity social security number vlaued at $0.
Nov. 21
-Domestic incident from Skyview Drive (residence/home).
-Domestic incident from Skyview Drive (other/unknown).
Nov. 22
-Domestic incident from Hicks Street (residence/home).
Pelham
Nov. 16
-Drugs from the 300 Block of Birkdale Cove (residence/home). Confiscated/seized was marijuana valued at $30.
Nov. 17
-Lost property from the 9200 Block of Helena Road (convenience store). Lost was a card, currency and wallet valued at $220.
Nov. 18
-Theft-vehicle from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was an auto valued at $1.
Nov. 19
-Criminal mischief from the 300 Block of Business Circle (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $2,5000. Destroyed/damaged was an auto valued at $1.
-Theft from the 100 Block of Metro Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $1,2000.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen, not recovered was food valued at $92.71.
-Fraud from the 900 Block of Grand Reserve Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not covered was currency valued at $1,207.
Vincent
Oct. 7
-Criminal mischief, attempted arson/burglary from the 100 block of Fleming Road.
Oct. 19
-Criminal mischief from Fleming Road.
-Property damage, motor vehicle accident from near Shelby County 60 and U.S. 231. A 2004 Nissan was damaged.
Nov. 3
-Burglary, theft of property from McBrayer Drive. A Dell computer monitor was stolen.
Nov. 11
-Property damage from an unspecified location. A 2013 Ford Focus was damaged.
Marriages for the week of Nov. 29, 2020
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Nov. 16-20: -John William Wilder to Sarah Kathleen McCary. -Shane Ingram Plyler... read more