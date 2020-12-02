Hoover kicks off Christmas season with tree lighting ceremony

HOOVER – Residents gathered outside of Hoover City Hall on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 1 for the city’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

In addition to seeing the 43-foot tree’s 62,000 lights turned on, attendees enjoyed live musical performances by local students and a special visit from Santa Claus, who arrived via a Hoover Fire Department truck.

“I’m thankful tonight that we’re able to kick off the holiday season like this,” Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said. “We’ve had some struggles over the last four years having our normal celebration, but this is as close as we could get, and I think it’s just a great event. When I think about the bright lights, I think about the bright future that the city of Hoover has.”

Greystone Elementary School student Braxton Weidman was on hand to help light the tree.

Weidman, a third grader, has been going through radiation treatments for a brain tumor.

Miss Hoover Caitlyn McTier sang the national anthem.

Hoover City Council members and other local dignitaries were also in attendance.

Brocato recognized the Hoover Beautification Board for decorating the inside of City Hall.

Families had an opportunity to take socially distanced pictures with Santa in the Hoover Library Theatre.

Complimentary hot chocolate and coffee, individually wrapped treats and take-home crafts were distributed.