Helena child artist chosen for Hoover Virtual Art Show

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — Helena local, and aspiring third grade artist Beck Unnoppet was recently chosen to be featured in the Hoover Library Virtual Art Show, which showcases artwork from students in private schools throughout the area.

According to Beck’s mother Sonya Unnoppet, while the family lives in Helena, he attends Prince of Peace Catholic School in Hoover, which chose a small number of projects from their classes to represent the school in the showcase.

“Beck was one of only 14 students to have art chosen to represent the entire Prince of Peace Catholic School in the Hoover Library Student Art Gallery,” Sonya Unnoppet said. “Works of art from privates schools in the area will be showcased online for the Virtual Art Show.”

Every year the Hoover Public Library encourages students in private schools to create and submit their best works and choose a select few to display. Typically, these shows are done in person; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the library is hosting its first virtual show so that everyone can safely view the works.

Beck’s artwork features rows of houses, churches and other buildings separated by crosshatched lines to create definition between the buildings.

While only a third grader, Beck’s artwork displays a developing creative mind and his parents Sonya and Dr. Nop Unnoppet are incredibly supportive and proud of this achievement.

To view Beck’s artwork and other works from students who entered, visit Hooverlibrary.org.