Arrest reports for the week of Dec. 6, 2020
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 22-Dec. 1:
Alabaster
Nov. 23
-Kailyn Marshay Henderson, 25, of Maylene, alias warrant (two counts).
-Timothy Shane Lowery, 38, of Maylene, bench warrant-failure to appear.
Nov. 24
-Brooke McKinney Hill, 37, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol.
-Dawn Marie Baird, 46, of Trafford, Alabama, failure to comply with court orders, capias warrant.
Nov. 25
-Mary Elizabeth Green, 30, of Columbiana, alias warrant.
-Daniel Boyd Stagner, 60, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.
-Cynthia Marie Burgess, 43, of Bessemer, harassment or harassing communications.
Nov. 26
-Samuel Christian Carter, 23, of Columbiana, DUI-alcohol.
Nov. 27
-Terrence Larail Bunkley, 42, of Alabaster, failure to comply with court orders, violation of court order—non-payment, driving while license suspended, running stop sign.
-Shawn Christopher Marks, 38, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree.
Nov. 28
-James Michael Pinion, 60, of Notasulga, Alabama, animal complaint-violation of leash law.
-Daniel Joseph Dorough, 28, of Columbiana, DUI-alcohol.
-Christopher Brannon Langston, 34, of Panama City, Florida, receiving stolen property first degree, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a pistol by a violent felon.
-Howard Jeffrey Fitts Jr., 54, of Birmingham, alias warrant-failure to appear.
Nov. 29
-Irving Ezequiel Colli Jimenez, 30, of Clanton, DUI-alcohol.
Nov. 30
-Asia Lashea Flores, 19, of Clanton, theft of property fourth degree.
-Anna Marie Littleton, 18, of Clanton, theft of property fourth degree.
-Cordarious Genard Glover, 30, of Marbury, theft of property fourth degree.
Calera
Nov. 23
-Anthony Tyrell Marsh, 19, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).
-Joel Dexter Ellison, 31, of Columbiana, agency assist.
-Rodney Lynn Porter, 50, of Calera, failure to appear (four counts).
-Katelyn Michelle Gray, 23, of Shelby, failure to appear.
-Sarah Nadine Martin, 51, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.
-Rosallen Bernita Tyes, 41, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).
Nov. 24
-Jason Kyle Glass, 36, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).
-James Edward Floyd, 42, of Calera, DUI-combined substance.
Nov. 25
-Mary Elizabeth Green, 30, of Jemison, failure to appear.
-Carey Leigh Dockery, 41, of Calera, agency assist.
-Joseph Terry Lee Woods, 45, of Shelby, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, obstructing government operations, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 27
-Terrence Laril Bunkley, 42, of Alabaster, agency assist.
-Howard Jeffrey Fitts, 54, of Birmingham, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Rosalind Denise Smith, 59, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana second degree.
Nov. 28
-Timmy Dale Martin Jr., 42, of Columbiana, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Myles E. Babcock, 39, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.
Nov. 29
-Chelsey Ann Hilyer, 23, of Thorsby, DUI-any substance.
Nov. 30
-Colin Sumner Moose, 32, of Calera, DUI-alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Helena
Nov. 24
-Jason Kyle Glass, 36, bail jumping second degree.
Nov. 25
-James Robert Stasiak, 51, DUI-alcohol.
Nov. 26
-Keith Wright, 21, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 28
-Garrett Alston Higgie, 22, DUI-alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict.
Nov. 29
-Gerald T. Moseley Jr., 50, DUI-alcohol, open container, obedience to police/firemen, operating vehicle with improper tires.
Montevallo
Nov. 25
-Nathaniel Hill, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs-possession of dangerous drugs and liquor-PI appears in public place under influence.
Nov. 28
-James Nikoli Rivette, damaged property-CM criminal mischief.
Nov. 30
-Josue David Martinez Villegas, traffic-FTA contempt to court-failing to appear.
-Josue David Martinez Villegas, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 1
-Daniel Ashton McClary, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.
Pelham
Nov. 22
-Joseph Booth, 53, of Mobile, unlawful possession of marijuana 1st degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
-John Ezelle, 28, of Mobile, unlawful possession of marijuana 1st degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
-Reginald Roberts, 54, of Mobile, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of marijuana 1st degree and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Nov. 23
-Dewayne Robbins, 42, of Montgomery, alias warrants.
-Khalea Jackson, 22, of Vestavia Hills, alias warrants.
-Thomas Stinson, 48, of Birmingha, alias warrants.
Nov. 24
-Mason Weathers, 28, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol & controlled substance.
Nov. 25
-Josef Ransom, 24, of Birmingham, speeding and failure to display insurance.
Nov. 28
-Gerson Pavon Figueroa, 22, of Hoover, DUI-influence of alochol.
-Jacqueline Corona, 20, of Pinson, domestic violence 3rd degree and switched tag.
-Arthur Smith, 55, of Chelsea, domestic violence 3rd degree.
