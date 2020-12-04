Land transactions for the week of Dec. 6, 2020
The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Nov. 19-24:
Nov. 19
-Seth Douglas Joseph and Louis Daniel Joseph Trust to Louis Daniel Joseph, for $5,000, for Lot 2 in Ferrel Place Family Subdivision.
-Katherine Wiggins to Everardo Villalvazo Garcia, for $202,000, for Lot 10 in Amberly Woods 2nd Sector.
-Booker Family Trust to Juan M. Larota, for $510,000, for property in Section 22, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.
-Carl L. Benedict to Majestic Holdings LLC, for $141,500, for Lot 26 in Park Place First Addition Phase I.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Joseph E. Rudolph, for $253,525, for Lot 43 in Country View Estates Phase 3.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Barbara D. Reed, for $264,605, for Lot 41 in Country View Estates Phase 3.
-Kathleen D. Freda to Scott H. Prentiss, for $298,000, for Lot 51 in Sandpiper Trail Sector 2.
-Linda Reese to Kathleen D. Freda, for $241,000, for Lot 382 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase III.
-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $10,000, for Lot CA 5C-1A in Lake Wilborn Phase 5A Resurvey No. 1.
-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for, $10,000, for Lot CA 5C 1 Lot A in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C Resurvey No. 1.
-Daniel Realty Company LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., for $10, for property in Section 29, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.
-Jeff Shackelford to Green Fox LLC, for $137,500, for Lot 68 in Braelinn Village Phase III.
-April Stokes to Josiah Helms, for $74,000, for Lot 45 in Willow Cove Phase 1.
-Lacey Carroll Interiors LLC to Katherine Walters Wiggins, for $150,000, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.
-Faye Baxley to Michael W. Callens, for $35,000, for a lot in Dunstans Map of Calera.
-Lynn C. Schoel to William A. Schoel, for $10,000, for Lot 127 in Kirkman Preserve Phase 2.
-Stanley Hites Baker to David Cardwell, for $215,000, for Lot 58 in St. Charles Place Phase Two Sector Five.
-Danny Pilkington to David Pilkington, for $10, for property in Section 11, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.
-Seth Andrew Sandlin to Cerberus SFR Holdings V LP, for $174,400, for Lot 43 in Chanda Terrace 2nd Sector.
-Terry L. Todd to Bearing Fruit LLC, for $114,000, for Lot 1 in Todd Family Sub Res LT2 Brookview Estates.
-Covenant Builders Inc. to Innovative Building Services LLC, for $80,000, for Lot 204 in Stonebridge 2nd Sector Re-subdivision of Lots 202-210.
-Keith Risman to Mary Elizabeth Skinner, for $163,500, for Lot 70 in Cahaba Valley Estates Third Sector.
-Kristen Duke to Samuel Bryan Burch, for $92,960, for Lot 10 in Mooney Estates Resubdivision of Lot 10AA.
-Neva Mayhall to Bruce Michael Green, for $410,000, for Lot 55 in Meadowridge.
-Jimmy W. Traylor to Cory Cummings, for $315,000, for Lot 29 in Bent River Commons 1st Sector.
-Michelle Lagle to Taylor Joseph Adams, for $1,000,000, for Lots 5 and 6 in Windwood Circle.
-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $256,500, for Lots 659, 672 and 673 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.
-Tina Dorius to Gunnar Pierce, for $269,000, for Lot 1321 in Old Cahaba Phase IV.
-Shirley A. Berry to Thomas E. Watts, for $110,000, for Lot 1206 in Gables a Condominium Amended.
-David A. Blount to Jose Exposito Leal, for $225,000, for Lot 63 in Ivy Brook Phase Two Second Addition.
-Embrace Home Loans Inc. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, for $10, for Lot 176 in Hidden Creek III Phase Two.
-Cathy Sanders Lee to Brittany Simpson, for $176,000, for Lot 6-97 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.
-David A. Ball to Bobby A. Maxena, for $65,000, for Lot 5 in Maple Ridge Subdivision.
-Dean Sorensen to Devin W. Reeves, for $755,000, for Lot 23 in Cahaba Oaks.
-Jessica Howland to Nicola Ann Sprague, for $265,000, for Lot 1807 in Perthshire at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.
-Kim Jordan to Billy M. Barrow, for $507,000, for Lot 1 in Maske Subdivision.
-Yvette J. Towe to Donald E. Wahlman, for $339,000, for Lot 48 in Shadow Brook.
-Kenzie Christene King to Rachael Abrams, for $111,000, for Lot 420 in Horizon A Condominium.
-Jason Smith to Tanya Stratas, for $413,000, for Lot 347 in Brook Highland 7th Sector.
-Hernando D. Carter to William D. Clayton, for $452,000, for Lot 34 in Meadowridge.
-Joshua David Miller to Barry L. Gentry, for $212,000, for Lot 97 in Stratford Place Phase I Corrected Map of Final Plat.
Nov. 20
-Laurie J. Edwards to Daniel Scot Brand, for $164,000, for Lot 160 in Waterford Village Sector 4.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to James Watson, for $348,350, for Lot 47 in Creekview Sector 1.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Karla D. Johnson, for $326,850, for Lot 52 in Creekview Sector 1.
-Brian Thomas Properties LLC to Susan Laughlin, for $223,275, for Lots 3 and 4 in Bensons Camp.
-Nell H. Mayhan to Nell H. Mayhan, for $10, for Lot 31 in Sugar Oaks Amended Map.
-Antonio D. Sankey to Blackridge Partners LLC, for $325,000, for Lot 1046 in Blackridge Phase 1B.
-Janie L. Lambert to Roy Clifton Lambert, for $10, for Lot 4 in IRA Kings Subdivision.
-Lyle S. Cunningham to Matthew Dorius, for $473,800, for Lots 3 and 4 in Reynolds Addition to Montevallo.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $270,000, for Lots 37, 42 and 44 in Henley Subdivision Sector 1.
-Angela Rausch to Laura Michelle Smiley, for $180,000, for Lot 564 in Forest Lakes 10th Sector.
-Rachel S. Bevilacqua to David Andrew Johnstone, for $200,000, for Lot 17 in Southhills Subdivision.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Blake Grill, for $267,150, for Lot 1555 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.
-Benjamin Lee Brown to Seth Sandlin, for $265,000, for Lot 338 in Old Cahaba Oak Ridge Sector Second Addition.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Janet Diane Snow, for $354,194, for Lot 50 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2 Resurvey of Lots A-50 and A-51.
-Anthony Best to Richard D. Sutton, for $230,000, for Lot 465 in Waterford Highlands Sector 2 Phase 1.
-Jennifer Nicole Reese to Joann Crews, for $187,000, for Lot 101 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase I.
-Jeremy P. Johnson to Joanne Greco, for $257,500, for Lot 186 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase I.
-Jared Cole Stanbridge to Christina Johnson, for $349,900, for Lot 1 in Holtam Family Subdivision.
-Rebecca Carter to Joseph A. Damico, for $194,500, for Lot 3 in Green Valley 4th Sector.
-Rachel E. Woods to Michael Carter, for $306,000, for Lot 1 in Park Forest Sector 7 Phase 1.
-William G. Harris to Shirley Shannon, for $202,500, for Lot 35 in Timber Park Phase III.
-James Ray Sloan to Justin Deas, for $133,400, for Lot 1208 in Gables a Condominium.
-Bridget Lynn Simpson to Susan E. Lewis, for $239,900, for Lot 118 in Hillsboro Phase III.
-Nathan Daniel Brown to Kyle W. Steading, for $230,000, for Lot 55 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.
-Kiran Yedavalli to Scott Royal Smith, for $0, for Lot 221 in Wyndham Wilkerson Sector Phase II.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Michael S. Dykes, for $430,724, for Lot 2074 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Darrell Hammock, for $635,737, for Lot 553 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.
-Fran N. Folmar to Glen Joiner, for $20,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in R F Tidmore Property.
-Jedidah White to Jeff Price, for $147,000, for Lot 36 in Midridge Village Phase 1 Final Plat.
-Lynn T. Faulkner to Joshua C. Averett, for $246,900, for Lot 63 in Fieldstone Park Second Sector.
-Michael S. Lacey to Shannon L. Mason, for $1, for Lot 165 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.
-Deborah R. Bailey to Jerry Everette, for $381,000, for Lot 25 in Birch Creek Subdivision.
-Robert E. Brown to Robert E. Brown, for $1, for Lot 37 in Greenfield Sector Five.
-Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, for $10, for Lot 19 in Canterbury Estates First Addition.
-Joseph D. King to Jimmy E. McClain, for $675,000, for Lot 43 in Camp Branch Estates Second Addition.
-Charles F. Nowlin to Ann C. Jones, for $517,000, for Lot 597 in Caldwell Mill Crossings Fourth Sector Phase One.
-Janice Howell Nowlin to Ann C. Jones, for $517,000, for Lot 505 in Caldwell Crossings Fourth Sector Phase One.
-Benjamin P. Hollinger to Carol A. Hollinger, for $0, for Lot 2912 in Highland Lakes 29th Sector.
-Nathan A. Reynolds to IRA Innovations LLC, for $212,000, for Lot 11 in Thompson Plantation.
Nov. 23
-Anh Dao T. Nguyen Le to Avery L. Acton, for $170,000, for Lot 27 in Meadowview Second Sector.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Laura Marie Kidwell, for $243,000, for Lot 1556 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.
-Darlene D. Massey to Jeffrey Keith Massey, for $400,000, for Lot 7 in Cahaba Falls.
-Western Properties LLC to Arthur J. Vanlill, for $129,300, for Lot 58 in Park Forest Village Final Plat.
-DAL Properties LLC to Neva Marisa Mayhall, for $392,595, for Lot 2420 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.
-EBSCO Industries Inc. to Naaman Holdings LLC, for $10, for Lot 4 in Tattersall Park Resurvey No. 3.
-Georgina Valencia to Juan De Dios Chavez Lopez, for $25,000, for Lot 3 in Bryans Addition to Woodland Hills Second Phase First Sector Resurvey of Lot 3.
-Damone Bell to Damone Bell, for $10, for Lot 109 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 2.
-Venusa LLC to NuryA. Solis, for $20,000, for property in Section 22, Township 19, Range 2 East.
-Dhaval Sheth to Jessica Chavez, for $235,000, for Lot 115 in Kensington Place Phase 1 Sector 2.
-Otis McCrimon to Shontell McCrimon, for $1, for property in Section 18, Township 19 South, Range 3 West.
-Marissa A. Mercer to Travis Mitchell, for $429,900, for Lot 22 in Woodford Amended Map.
-Sally Quinn to Brian C. Moyer, for $425,500, for Lot B-22 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2.
-Vickie J. Hadden to Loy O. Vaughan, for $248,000, for Lot 16 in Meadow Brook 6th Sector.
-Ashley N. Smith to Nancy Landreth, for $285,000, for Lot 2023 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 2.
-Eddleman Residential LLC to Randall Lee Thurman, for $579,900, for Lot 1-616 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.
-DeQuaris Traneel Reed to Lawrence B. Taylor, for $319,900, for Lot 1012 in Glengerry at Ballantrae Final Plat.
-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $79,500, for Lot 22-122 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.
-Embassy Homes LLC to Rachel Damico, for $259,600, for Lot 7-97 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.
-William C. Murphy to Songqing Yang, for $150,000, for Lot 24 in Chandalar Townhomes First Addition.
-Travis J. Mitchell to Sarah Jean McIntyre, for $340,000, for Lot 7 in Applecross.
-Janet Hilyer Morrison to Edward Powers, for $372,000, for Lot 3106 in Highland Lakes 3rd Sector Phase I Amended Map.
-Ralph O’Neal Green to Jack C. Caddell, for $10, for Lot 5 in Lymans Addition to the Town of Montevallo.
-GST Exempt Family Trust to Robert C. McLemore, for $0, for property in Section 2, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.
-Yanira Mondragon Gutierrez to State of Alabama, for $7,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Gary E. Perryman to Gary E. Perryman, for $500, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.
-Hallie Anderson to Robert Hermon Hamm, for $187,500, for Lot 159 in Cottage at Stonehaven Third Addition.
-Jason R. Woods to Thomas R. Howard, for $390,000, for Lot 41 in Village at Highland Lakes Regent Park Neighborhood Phase Three.
-Gregorio Trejo to Xi D. Wang, for $129,000, for Lot 10 in Willow Point Phase 2.
-John C. Finley to Lawrence K. Faulkner, for $410,000, for Lot 2006 in Glen Iris at Kilkerran Phase I.
-Greg Garcia to Gail Gavin, for $199,975, for Lot 38 in River Estates.
-Stephen David Reeves to Steven Alan Ragsdale, for $230,000, for Lot 31 in Southlake Townhomes Second Addition Resurvey Lots 21 thru 43.
-Carolyn E. Maddox to Robbin A. Colley, for $152,900, for Lot 2 in Ironwood First Addition.
-Vickie M. Jones to Jeffrey Scott Davidson, for $830,500, for property in Section 10, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.
-Nest Egg Properties LLC to Lakewood Development LLC, for $5,316.96, for Lot 5 in Lake Wood Estate.
-Clayton 47 Investments LLC to Steven E. Haupt, for $170,700, for Lot 7 in White Oak Manor Final Plat.
-William Ira Latham to BAF 3 LLC, for $177,500, for Lot 39 in Dearing Downs 12th Addition 2nd Phase.
-Ronnie L. Clements to Daryl Christopher McGee, for $584,000, for Lot 337 in Lakewood Phase 3 Final Plat.
-Jaclyn Morlan to Kayla Michelle Cannady, for $210,000, for Lot 92 in Camden Cove Sector 8 Final Plat.
-Jaime Perez to Kevin A. Lambert, for $370,000, for Lot 2 in Highland Ridge.
-Shannon E. Shumate to Melinda Diane Randol, for $162,000, for Lot 48 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.
Nov. 24
-Gabriel Torres to Holly Michelle Bunn, for $183,000, for Lot 201 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.
-Marianne Minogue to Stacey Ann Spivey, for $319,900, for Lot 10-19 in Chelsea Park 10th Sector.
-Barbara F. Bates to Billy Joe May, for $800,000, for Lot 811 in Greystone Legacy 8th Sector Phase I.
-Laurie B. Day to Mark D. Huntsman, for $705,000, for Lot 182 in Highland Lakes 18th Sector Phase I.
-James David Barton to Jared T. Godfrey, for $230,000, for Lot 18 in Hunters Glen.
-Thomas Oliver Leonelli to Carla Crawford Turner, for $560,000, for Lot 30 in Kirkwall a Subdivision of Inverness.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Sonja Griffin Bell, for $395,564, for Lot A108 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.
-Kenneth H. Traylor to Robert Hendrix, for $650,000, for Lot 4 in Greystone 5th Sector Phase II.
-Maria Nunn to Juan Antonio Jeronimo Cruz, for $227,000, for Lot 1 in Park Forest 5th Sector.
-Jason R. Woods to Thomas R. Howard, for $390,000, for Lot 41 in Village at Highland Lakes Regent Park Neighborhood Phase Three.
-Breole Home Builders LLC to Raymond Bruce Venable, for $325,000, for Lot 1184 in Old Cahaba V Third Addition.
-Chase D. Williams to Sydney Blair Cork, for $314,500, for Lot 21 in Woodland.
-Luz Maria Follis to Reagan Elizabeth Connor, for $205,000, for Lot 114 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase I.
-Gary M. Hubbard to Carolyn B. Gannett, for $160,000, for Lot 43 in Stone Creek Phase 5 Plat One Lake Sector Final Plat.
-Paul P. Harlos to Ronald Albert Rehkopf, for $475,000, for Lot 11 in Aaronvale Phase 1 Final Record Plat.
-Adams Homes LLC to Bowden Real Estate BHM LLC, for $187,100, for Lot 52 in Old Ivy Phase II.
-Adams Homes LLC to Linda Jane Murphy Hughes, for $238,990, for Lot 613 in Waterford Cove Sector 2.
-Carissa A. Blackerby to Harry A. Sisson, for $10,000, for Lot 817 in Old Cahaba Sector 8.
-Barry W. Parker to Teresa Sullivan, for $265,000, for Lot 1 in Valley Station First Sector.
-Mallory Katherine Melichar to Cally Vickers, for $295,900, for Lot 66 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector 2.
-Adams Homes LLC to Juan Tinajero Sanchez, for $184,100, for Lot 51 in Old Ivy Phase II.
-Gallant Lake LLC to DAL Properties LLC, for $385,000, for property in Section 32, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.
-Carl D. Lazenby to Paige Cisneros, for $237,500, for Lot 58 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Dale A. Lowry, for $565,954, for Lot 530 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5B.
-Phyllis S. Burgin to Michael Burgin, for $25,000, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.
-Regina M. Bennett to Joseph Piazza, for $205,000, for Lot 15 in Harbor Towne.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Kate Mitchell, for $465,851, for Lot 519 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5B.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $10, for Lots 121 and 122 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.
-Sheila Ann Murphy to Sheila A. Murphy, for $1, for Lot 86 in Narrows Point Phase 4 Final Plat.
-Judy Bryant to James Bryant, for $10, for Lot 73 in Eagle Pointe 12th Sector Phase II.
-Southpark Foodmart LLC to Andrew Branch, for $169,900, for Lot 69 in Hayesbury Phase 2 Final Plat.
-Cynthia L. Clarke to Moinuddin Abrar Sayed, for $110,000, for Lot 8 in Bishop Creek Townhouses 1st Addition.
-Linda S. Leader to Scott W. Leader, for $10, for Lot 7 in Brook Forest Addition to Wyndham Phase Two.
-Elaine M. Sabo to Thi T. Tran, for $245,500, for Lot 5 in Lenox Place Phase Two.
-Donald Byrd to Lorenda Shockley Moor, for $20,000, for Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 in Saffords Addition to Shelby.
-Janet W. Martin to Heather D. Brizendine, for $557,250, for Lot 174 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2A Final Plat.
-John Thomas Mayson to Thomas Keifer Mayson, for $390,000, for Lot 3 in Southpointe 9th Sector 1st Addition.
-Karla Johnson to Christopher Robin Pitkins, for $238,400, for Lot 1432 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase Two.
-Loulou One LLC to Linda G. Curtis, for $10, for Lot 17 in Buck Creek Cotton Mills A J Grefenkamps Survey.
-BHM Growth Investors LLC to BHM Growth Investors LLC, for $25,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Candace S. Brown to Tonya L. Robles, for $285,900, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.
-Kelsea Nicole Nassif to Chris Harmon, for $277,000, for Lot 9 in Indian Hills Second Sector First Addition.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Shari Robinson, for $283,390, for Lot 1649 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.
