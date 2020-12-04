December 4, 2020

Marriages for the week of Dec. 6, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 12:53 pm Friday, December 4, 2020

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Nov. 23-25:

-Jesse W. Beddoe to Brittney Dawn Parker.

-Macy Elizabeth Grissom to Jacob Allen Tweedy.

-Kaitlyn Nicole Elliott to Colby Andrew Yessick.

-Terrilyn Shereen McCray to Ashton Allen Waters.

-John Gregory Shumate to Makenzie Leeanne Connor.

-Christopher Stephen Wise to Melissa Anne Ehlidil.

-Steven Jeffrey Konnor to Phillip Robbins Thornell.

-Kelyn Rosalba Quijada Flores to Alberto Antonio Ramirez Rivera.

-Emily Elizabeth Thompson to Martin John McCayna.

-Rebecca Leigh Hall to Zachary Isaac McLelland.

-Leah Katherine Morris to David Michael Russell.

-Patricia Salas to Fernando Valdez Lopez.

-Jackson Tanner Stephens to Brittani Anne Booth.

-Jeffery Jerome Woods to Ainsley Brooke Samper.

-Nancy Johnstone Powell to Scott Howell Kidd.

-Dantonio Arnez Griggs to Kelly Schrader Wilson.

-Marquis Antonio Lovett to Shande Kai Pruitt.

-Amber Nicole Champion to Logan Michael Harwood.

-Nathan Hunter Musso to Anna Patricia Lilly.

-Clinton Holston Maroney to Alexis Grace Carpenter.

-Jacuinde Ivan Aguirre to Nahomi Escobedo Medina.

-Charli Breanna Reaves to Zackery Allen Lee.

-Joseph Banyon Harrell to Casey Rose Bemis.

-Sidney Michael Smotherman to Emily Elizabeth Davis.

-Nathan William Boyce to Jennifer Maxine Yonan.

-Morgan Brianna Garrett to Alexander Baker MacCabe.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries