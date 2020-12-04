Sheriff’s reports for the week of Dec. 6, 2020
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Nov. 12-19:
Nov. 12
-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Flagstone Drive, Chelsea.
-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Wandering Meadow Drive, Columbiana.
-Chemical endangerment of child from Inverness Elementary School, Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A package of “Stoner Patch” cannabis oil watermelon candy was recovered.
-Incident from the 500 block of Shelby County 469, Vincent.
Nov. 13
-Domestic investigation from the 3000 block of Ritha Circle, Birmingham.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Lakeshore Drive, Shelby.
-Incident from the 5200 block of Valleybrook Circle, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 5000 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana.
-Property damage from the 400 block of Landfill Road, Columbiana. A 2018 Dodge Ram 3500 was damaged.
-Domestic investigation from the 2000 block of Shelby County 57, Vincent.
-Incident from Shelby County 36, Chelsea.
-Property damage from the 2100 block of 16th Avenue South, Birmingham. A 2021 INTR/MVCA was damaged.
-Trespassing, criminal mischief from the 5800 block of Lee Street Drive, Birmingham. A taillight and quarter panel sustained $500 in damages.
-Theft fourth degree from the 100 block of Wilson Glen Drive, Wilsonville. A utility trailer tag was stolen.
-Death investigation from the 90 block of McConico Road, Vincent.
-Death investigation from the 5200 block of Logan Drive, Birmingham.
-Forgery, identity theft from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. U.S. currency totaling $4,233.74 was stolen.
-Theft of property from the 100 block of Atchison Drive, Chelsea (Tractor Supply Co.) Wooden pallets (150 count valued at $750) were stolen.
-Identity theft from the 4000 block of Hawthorne Place, Chelsea.
-Harassment from the 100 block of Willow View Lane, Wilsonville.
-Rape second degree from the 500 block of Shelby County 39.
-Animal attack from the 0 block of Little Rock Drive, Alabaster.
Nov. 14
-Criminal mischief, theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Maple Leaf Trail, Wilsonville. Copper electrical wiring valued at $700 was damaged, and heavy duty electrical wire valued at $300 was stolen.
-Harassment from the 600 block of Griffin Road, Chelsea.
-Minor in possession or consumption of alcohol from the 400 block of Lake Chelsea Way, Chelsea. Natural Ice beer (13 16-ounce cans) and White Claw alcoholic seltzer (five 12-ounce cans) were damaged or destroyed.
-Domestic investigation from the 2500 block of Titonka Road, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 500 block of Talon Court, Birmingham.
-Miscellaneous report from the 200 block of Homeland Way, Montevallo.
-Theft of property second degree from the 3000 block of Rock School Road, Harpersville. A Ruger 10-22 rifle valued at $200 was stolen.
-Assault from the 5200 block of Birdsong Road, Birmingham.
-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Beacon Drive, Vandiver.
-Cruelty to animals, animal bite from the 400 block of Shelby County 466, Vincent. A Pitbull dog was damaged.
-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 5300 block of Shelby County 55, Westover. Three goats valued at $1,000 were damaged.
Nov. 15
-Juvenile runaway from the 60 block of AL-Youth Drive, Westover.
-Incident from the 700 block of Homestead Drive, Wilsonville.
-Suicide attempt from Shelby County 55, Sterrett.
-Death investigation from the 3000 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana.
-Burglary from the 53000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. Hydrocodone (15 count, 10 milligrams) was stolen.
-Death investigation from the 600 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 6000 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.
-Harassing communications, violation of protection from abuse order from the 100 block of Hawthorne Street, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 500 block of Talon Court, Birmingham.
Nov. 16
-Domestic violence third degree-menacing from the 4000 block of Shelby County 18, Montevallo. A Crosman revolver bb gun was confiscated.
-Harassment, assault from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Domestic investigation from the 500 block of Hunter Hills Way, Chelsea.
-Civil dispute from the 10000 block of Shelby County 55, Westover.
-Property damage from the 1200 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. A 2011 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.
-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Kingswood Road, Birmingham.
-Incident from an unknown location.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 7000 block of Shelby County 51, Chelsea. An unknown amount of money was stolen.
-Theft of property from the 900 block of Shelby County 57, Vincent. A 2006 Chevy Silverado valued at $7,500 was stolen.
-Domestic investigation from the 2400 block of Lull Water Road, Birmingham.
-Domestic investigation from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Property damage from Highland Lakes Drive at Highland Lakes Trail, Birmingham. A 2019 Cadillac XT5 was damaged.
Nov. 17
-Harassing communications from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 100 block of Willow View Lane, Wilsonville.
-Incident from the 100 block of Lorrin Lane, Westover.
-Failure to pay for gasoline from the 1500 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana. $29.07 worth of gasoline was stolen.
-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.
-Death investigation from the 1300 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.
-Theft of property from the 200 block of Cahaba Oaks Trail, Indian Springs. A 2019 Ford F250 King Ranch valued at $60,000 was stolen.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A Bose flying headset valued at $900 and an iPad Mini 4 valued at $900 were stolen.
-Theft of property from the 3000 block of Chelsea Park Ridge, Chelsea. $10,000 was stolen.
-Incident from the 2000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. Two female puppies (mixed breed, approximately eight weeks old) were confiscated.
-Theft of property from the 0 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. A bank card and $4,500 were stolen.
Nov. 18
-Harassing communications, violation of protection from abuse order from the 100 block of Hawthorne Street, Birmingham.
-Incident from Shelby County 55 and Shelby County 48, Wilsonville. A Charter Arms Corp. .38 special pistol, six bullets and a gun case were recovered.
-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 100 block of Willow View Lane, Wilsonville.
-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Narrows Point Court, Birmingham.
-Death investigation from the 6500 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.
-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Six Google Play cards valued at $900 was stolen.
-Theft of property from the 800 block of Highland Lakes Way, Birmingham. An Apple Watch valued at $450 and an AirPod Plus valued at $300 were stolen.
-Harassment from the 100 block of Sunday Drive, Chelsea.
-Harassing communications from the unspecified location.
-Missing person from the 2000 block of Chelsea Park Bend, Chelsea.
-Making a terrorist threat from the Shelby County Courthouse Juvenile Probation Department.
-Theft of property fourth degree from Covenant Cove and Shelby County 41.
-Criminal mischief from the 4200 block of Ashington Drive, Birmingham. Three tires sustained $200 in damages.
Nov. 19
-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea (Walmart). Various items valued at $524 were stolen.
-Theft of property from the 200 block of Rock School Road, Wilsonville. A total of 15 Sprint batteries valued at $15,000 ($1,000 each) were stolen.
-Harassing communications from an unspecified location in Shelby County.
-Harassing communications from the 1700 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.
-Identity theft from an unknown location.
-Forgery from the 2000 block of Shelby County 56, Wilsonville.
-Death investigation from Woodland Drive, Shelby.
-Criminal mischief third degree from the 100 block of McGowan Road, Wilsonville. An outside door sustained $300 in damages.
-Domestic investigation from the 1100 block of Barristers Court, Birmingham.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.
-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Cripple Creek Lane, Sterrett.
-Vehicle versus deer from U.S. 280 West near the river bridge (Harpersville/Chidersburg). A 2014 Toyota Corolla was damaged.
-Property damage from the 2300 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.
-Property damage from the 17600 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana.
Sheriff’s reports for the week of Nov. 29, 2020
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Nov. 4-12: Nov. 4 -Identity... read more