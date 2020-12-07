WBC assembles 45 stockings for foster families

The Women’s Business Council completed its stocking drive benefiting the Shelby County Foster Parent Association.

Facilitated by The Shelby County Chamber, the WBC had 17 women participate in the drive, resulting in 45 full stockings for the SCFA, whose mission is to strengthen foster families through locally focused advocacy, training, education, publications and networking in partnership with the Shelby County Department of Human Resources and other associated entities.

SCFA strives to serve the best interest of children in the foster care system through the fulfillment of their spiritual, physical, emotional and social needs.

“In addition to connecting women in our area, we seek to inspire our members in a variety of channels,” 2020 WBC Chair Aimee Barnes said. “For example, learning how to balance mental health and personal health with our professions for optimum efficiency, inspiring young women early in their careers and local community needs.”

Although in-person meetings have ceased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WBC has been meeting virtually with featured speakers each month.

“We’ve been lucky to have so much support from the group,” said Jordan Powell, the Chamber’s director of investor relations.

The WBC’s presentations have included an economic development panel featuring women from 58 INC. and the city of Pelham, as well as Mitzi Jane Media, Women’s Fund of Greater Birmingham, Alabama Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association and “A Family Love Letter” from Neuberger Berman.

The WBC’s final meeting of 2020 will be held virtually on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Anyone interested in participating in WBC meetings should contact Director of Community and Career Development Pari Barzegari at pari@shelbychamber.org.