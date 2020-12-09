Raines helps people through fundraisers

By DAISY WASHINGTON / Community Columnist

Pamela Raines, 63, was born in Seattle, Washington at Fort Lawton during her father’s time in the U.S. Navy. The youngest of two children, Raines has been married to Clendon since 2006. The couple were married on his 50th birthday. Together, they are the proud family of five children and two grandchildren.

Pam and Clendon are cancer survivors. From 1998 to 2008, Pam was employed at the Shelby County Board of Education as a secretary.

“It was the best job that I have ever had. I had the most amazing Christian bosses. They were generous and kind. They set good examples. They are all retired now, but we still stay in touch,” Raines said.

Pam is the current President of the Columbiana Culture Club (CCC). Her term will run through 2022. Club is a service organization limited to 25 women who have made numerous contributions and committed thousands of volunteer hours to our community in the last 100 years.

“I love the fact that they give back to the community,” Raines pointed out.

Fundraising proceeds support local area schools. Another significant contribution of the CCC is the aid to the RSVP Masks of Love project. The ladies of CCC have been busy during the pandemic. To date, these nine phenomenal ladies have created and donated over 2,000 masks to the community.

“I am very involved in my church, Columbiana United Methodist. I love my church family. They are the center of my life!” said Pam.

A member for the past five years, she was the past president of the United Methodist Women and currently serves as secretary.

Raines is involved with several fundraising efforts to assist individuals in the community. Pound Out Cancer raised money to offset the medical expenses of a Sunday School member who passed in 2017. Kasserole Ministry makes casseroles for individuals who are ill, hospitalized, bereaved and shut-in. One casserole each week is donated to someone in need. Pounds for Sounds assisted in the goal to raise $12,000 for a new sound system.

Pam does all of the cooking for the projects.

“I love to cook. My mother taught me to bake when I was about 10 years old. I’ve been baking ever since,” she said. “I have the gift of helping from God, but of myself I have nothing. He has empowered me to do what I do. I had a wonderful Christian mother who prayed over me every day and still prays over me.”