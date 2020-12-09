December 9, 2020

Suzette C. Embry

By Staff Reports

Published 10:25 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Suzette C. Embry

Suzette C. Embry was born March 27, 1954 in Louisiana where she was graciously adopted by Sim and Anita Embry.

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, she accepted her heavenly wings after a brief bout with Covid.

A graveside service will be held at the Macedonia North Cemetery on Friday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries