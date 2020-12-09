Suzette C. Embry

Suzette C. Embry was born March 27, 1954 in Louisiana where she was graciously adopted by Sim and Anita Embry.

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, she accepted her heavenly wings after a brief bout with Covid.

A graveside service will be held at the Macedonia North Cemetery on Friday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m.

