CoreFit gym to open in Pelham at Campus 124

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM— One of the first tenants of the new multi-use development at Campus 124, CoreFit is set to open its gym facility to the public on Dec. 28.

The gym is the second Alabama location of the franchise and is designed to offer family friendly services as well as endurance and rehabilitation and recovery services, according to owner Atheena Martinez.

“The type of fitness that we offer is family oriented,” Martinez explained. “We try to make it easy for all members of the family to engage in physical activity. This location is unique in style as we have a combination of seven different trainers that can provide different types of instruction.”

According to Martinez, one of the more rewarding aspects of the gym is the rehabilitation and recovery services that they do for people who have lost limbs or motor functions due to health issues like strokes.

“We work a lot with people like veterans and others in the community who have lost a limb or maybe have had a stroke and lost function on one side of their body. We can load a plate specific to strengthen the side that has been weakened to help develop strength there,” Martinez said. “When people finish physical therapy, we work in conjunction with them and their therapist to continue their exercise regimen and teach them how to work out with their new normal.”

Martinez said that the gym is prepared to cater to a wide variety of workout styles such as weightlifting, CrossFit style workouts, Olympic lifting and strongman competitive style workouts, while the facility has specialized equipment for each of these.

Martinez hopes that through the facility she and the trainers can help to inspire confidence and healthy habits in a judgment-free environment, especially for kids.

“We also have a lot of kids who are interested in getting into fitness, but the equipment isn’t accommodating to children. We have bought a lot of equipment that will accommodate children specifically,” she said.

After the soft opening, Martinez said that she plans to have a grand opening for the facility on Jan 5. More information about the location can be found at Corefitstrong.com.