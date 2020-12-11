Divorces for the week of Dec. 13, 2020

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Nov. 14-Dec. 8:

-Janie Alison Milam Cheka, of Birmingham, and Joseph Sandor Cheka, III, of Birmingham.

-Christy C. Guardiola, of Boaz, and Robert Guardiola, of Calera.

-Timothy Goodpastor, of Birmingham, and Hannah Shay Goodpastor, of unknown.

-Joshua Allan Price, of Sterrett, and Bell Price, of Chelsea.

-Holly Dee Alverson, of Alabaster, and Russell James Alverson, of Calera.

-Danny Phillip Herrin, of Birmingham, and Kristie Bennett Herrin, of Pelham.

-Raven Peal, of Wilsonville, and Johnathan Hunter Partridge, of Columbiana.

-Garrett Woodfield, of Chelsea, and Cassandra Renee Gamble, of Chelsea.

-Kristina Butler Grider, of Shelby, and John Claude Grider, of Calera.

-Cynthia Romanstine Howdeshell, of Calera, and Ashley Brent Howdeshell, of Rancho Palos, Ca.

-Paul Richard Ledbetter, of Alabaster, and Heather Ledbetter, of Alabaster.

-Milton Leroy Brown, Jr., of Calera, and Stephanie Danielle Arrington, of Maylene.

-Cheryl Lynn Mowery, of Pelham, and James Larence Mowery, of Pelham.

-Jonathan Tyler Ray, of Columbiana, and Courtney Nicole Ray, of West Blocton.