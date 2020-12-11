Drive-by visits at fire stations to replace Santa Stops in Pelham

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — The Pelham Fire Department will not be able to have its annual Santa Stops tradition this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however, they have found a creative solution to this problem by having drive-by Santa meets at fire stations throughout the city.

On Christmas Eve, Santa will be at each of the city’s fire stations, where parents can drive up and let their children meet with Santa from the safety of their cars.

“We know the Santa Stops are a tradition for so many of your families. We are disappointed, too. Still, it is our responsibility to protect your health and the health of our firefighters who respond to fire and health emergencies in the community,” said Pelham Fire Chief Mike Reid. “We believe having Santa at the Fire Station is the best alternative in a year that’s presented so many challenges, and we are looking forward to seeing you Christmas Eve.”

Those interested can come to their nearest fire station between 4 and 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve where they will get to see Santa Claus and Pelham’s first responders.

City leadership felt that this move was the best way to ensure the safety of their first responders while also continuing to provide Christmas programming for their residents.

“Our first priority must be the safety or our first responders,” City Manager Gretchen DiFante said. “I hope residents will reflect on the lifesaving purposes of our fire and police personnel and take the opportunity to drive by their neighborhood fire station and show thanks and support for these outstanding individuals.”

More information about Santa at the Fire Stations can be found on the city website at Pelhamalabama.gov.