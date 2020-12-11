HPD collecting toys for patients at Children’s Hospital

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — The Helena Police Department is partnering with the Shelby County Fraternal Order of Police as part of a countywide toy drive to ensure that children who have to spend the Christmas holiday at Children’s Hospital get to open Christmas gifts this year.

Sgt. Charles Hudson said that every year HPD tries to do something to benefit children who are in less fortunate circumstances to make sure they have a better Christmas.

“We have partnered with the Shelby County Fraternal Order of Police and Children’s Hospital to spread the word and be a collection point so that people can bring toys and drop them off to take them to the hospital,” Hudson said. “It’s bad enough for kids to have to be in the hospital for anything, but particularly at Christmastime when they cannot be at home with their families.”

HPD will have a collection site at their facility where those interested in helping can drop off toys to ensure that these kids feel special despite difficult circumstances.

“It is a rewarding experience. It is bad enough for them to be in the hospital. It makes you feel good to be able to help out those who are less fortunate,” Hudson said. “We will take as much stuff as people will bring us to get to the kids who need it.”

Those interested in donating can bring unwrapped gifts such as children’s toys, arts and crafts supplies, books, clothes and anything else that might put a smile on the kids’ faces to HPD at 816 Highway 52 East by Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Police Departments throughout the county are serving as drop off sites, for more information check with your local departments.