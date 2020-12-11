Police reports for the week of Dec. 13, 2020

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 3-Dec. 9:

Alabaster

Dec. 1

-Property damage from the 1100 block of Pacific Drive. A chain link fence sustained $300 in damages.

-Recovery of stolen vehicle from the 200 block of Shelby County 26. A 2020 Ford Transit valued at $20,000 was recovered.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Allen Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Earphones valued at $99 were stolen.

-Theft of lost property fourth degree from the 1500 block of Simmsville Road. $100 was stolen.

-Information only from the 1500 block of First Street North.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassing communications from the 100 block of Redwood Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassing communications from the 100 block of Forest Parkway.

-Theft of property first degree from the 100 block of Windwood Circle. Medical lab equipment valued at $30,000 was stolen.

-Trespassing notice from the 800 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Following too closely from the 90 block of Forest Parkway.

-Information only from the 1700 block of King Charles Court.

-Information only from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road.

Dec. 2

-Information only from the 1300 block of Applegate Drive.

-Information only from the 200 block of Queens Gate.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Horseshoe Circle. A mailbox valued at $300 was damaged.

-Theft of property first degree from the 200 block of Lacey Avenue. $9,133 was stolen.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card, theft of property third degree from the 200 block of First Street North. U.S. currency in the amount of $336.76 was stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 50 block of Scottsdale Drive.

-Information only from the 1000 block of U.S. 31.

-Burglary third degree from the 400 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast. Sixteen rings valued at $4,000, a necklace valued at $400 and a Sony PlayStation 3 valued at $200 were stolen.

-Property damage from the 9000 block of Alabama 119. A 2012 Mazda 5 was damaged.

Dec. 3

-Information only from the 200 block of First Street Southwest.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $259 was stolen, and a crack cocaine pipe was confiscated.

-Found property from the 100 block of Victoria Station, Maylene.

Dec. 4

-Information only from the 1100 block of Eagle Drive.

-Theft of property first degree from the 200 block of Kentwood Drive. $5,000 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 1100 block of First Street North.

-Information only from the 100 block of Cambridge Trail.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 900 block of Thompson Road. A bag of methamphetamine pipes was confiscated.

Dec. 5

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 2100 block of Windsor Court. Tools totaling $1,737 were stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 140 block of 11th Place Southwest.

-Theft of property third degree, attempting to elude from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise totaling $1,115.43 was stolen.

-Theft of property second degree from the 300 block of South Colonial Drive. Assorted Nike and Levi clothing valued at $1,437.50 was stolen.

-Fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless endangerment from the 500 block of Old Highway 31. A 2001 Mercury Grande Marque valued at $1,000 was recovered.

-Domestic incident from the 400 block of Willow Glen Drive.

Dec. 6

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 100 block of Bluegrass Drive. An inflatable Mickey Mouse valued at $60 was damaged.

-Animal complaint from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Information only from the 1000 block of Caribbean Circle.

Dec. 7

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Acorn Circle.

-Property damage from the 1300 block of Eighth Street Southwest.

Calera

Nov. 30

-Property damage from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property second degree from the 200 block of Shelby County 304.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, DUI-alcohol from I-65 North.

-Identity theft, theft of property third degree from the 1500 block of 19th Avenue.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from the 200 block of Sumner Drive.

Dec. 1

-Illegal possession of prescription drugs from I-65 North.

-Incident from the 10 block of Commercial Park Circle.

-Property damage-vehicle versus deer from U.S. 31 and Brumley Lane.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Incident from the 500 block of Margaret Lane.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, harassment from the 6000 block of Kensington Way.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Fierce, dangerous or vicious animal(s) at large from the 900 block of Shelby County 89, Montevallo.

-Safe Streets Act violation-no parking from the 700 block of Shelby County 87.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia from 16th Street at 21st Avenue.

-Failure to appear (five counts) from the 8400 block of U.S. 31.

-Agency assist from the 234-mile marker of I-65 North along the entrance ramp.

Dec. 2

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs from the 234-mile marker of I-65 North along the entrance ramp.

-Incident from the 400 block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Theft of property fourth degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle-stripping stolen vehicle from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 10 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance-barbiturate, possession of marijuana second degree from Oak Tree Lane.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from I-65 North.

Dec. 3

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 228-mile marker of I-65.

-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, carrying a pistol unlawfully from I-65 North.

-Abandoned vehicle from Shelby County 87 at Shelby West Parkway.

-Incident from the 100 block of Hamilton Lane.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 900 block of McAllister Drive.

-Theft of property first degree from the 6500 block of Shelby County 151.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

Dec. 4

-Additional information from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.

-Runaway juvenile from the 1000 block of Aronimink Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence from I-65 North.

-Property damage from U.S. 31 and Hampton Drive.

Columbiana

Nov. 3

-Accidental damage-vehicle versus deer from the 1900 block of Chelsea Road.

Nov. 4

-Theft-miscellaneous from the 22000 block of Alabama 25.

-Information only from the 100 block of Collins Street.

Nov. 6

-Trespass warning issues from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.

Nov. 9

-Property damage from Shelby County 30.

Nov. 10

-Property damage from Alabama 25.

-Information only from the 400 block of Springs Cross Drive.

-Theft of property third degree from Horton Street.

-Animal complaint-dog attack from the 10 block of Horton Street.

Nov. 11

-Possession of a controlled substance, marijuana possession, domestic violence-harassment from the 20000 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence-harassing, enters/remains in dwelling from the 400 block of East College Street.

Nov. 15

-Reckless endangerment, attempting to elude from Shelby County 26 near Billy Wayne Acres.

Nov. 17

-Property damage from Alabama 25 at Colby Lane.

Nov. 19

-Damaged property from the 4-mile marker of Alabama 70 at the Shelby County Landfill.

Nov. 20

-Possession of marijuana first degree from the 1000 block of Chelsea Road.

-Disorderly conduct from the 300 block of West College Street.

-Information only from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.

Nov. 21

-Deceased person from the 22000 block of Alabama 25.

Nov. 22

-Theft of property first degree from the 300 block of West College Street.

Nov. 24

-Theft of lost property, illegal possession or use of a credit or debit card.

Nov. 30

-Noise complaint from the 100 block of Egg and Butter Road.

-Industrial accident from the 100 block of Industrial Parkway.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Industrial Parkway.

Helena

Nov. 30

-Death investigation from the 1700 block of Native Dancer Drive.

Dec. 1

-Recovery of stolen property from Home Depot in Gainsville, Georgia.

-Miscellaneous information from Shelby County 95 at Shelby County 58.

-Miscellaneous information from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

Dec. 4

-Possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband second degree from the 1100 block of Townhouse Road.

-Property damage from Alabama 261 at Third Street.

-Property damage from the 3000 block of Bearden Lane.

-Property damage from Shelby County 13.

Dec. 5

-Miscellaneous information from Windmill Circle.

-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 52 East.

-Damage to city property from Helena Amphitheater, public restrooms.

-Domestic incident, menacing from Old Tuscaloosa Road.

-Domestic incident from the 600 block of Parkside Circle.

-Death investigation from Oakleaf Circle.

-Property damage from Shelby County 17 at Helena Hollow.

Dec. 6

-Miscellaneous information from Townhouse Road.

-Property damage from the 4200 block of Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Domestic violence third degree from Old Tuscaloosa Road.

-Domestic incident from West First Avenue.

-Theft of property third degree, harassing communications from the 100 block of Elm Terrace.

Dec. 7

-Animal complaint from Falliston Drive.

Montevallo

Dec. 2

-Information only from Hicks Street (residence/home).

-Information only from Main Street (restaurant).

-Found property from Montevallo (highway/street). Found was a black motorcycle saddlebag.

Dec. 4

-Information only from Graham Street (residence/home).

Dec. 7

-Information only from East Boundary Street (residence/home).

-Assault-harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Melton Street (highway/street).

-Assault-domestic-simple assault-family from Highway 17 (residence/home).

Dec. 8

-Domestic incident from Montevallo (highway/street).

-Fraud-FUCC fraudulent use of credit/debit card from Main Street (bank). Stolen was bank account information valued at $1,125.98.

Dec. 9

-Fraud-FUCC fraudulent use of credit/debit card from Main Street (department store). Stolen was a Regions Bank card valued at $304.71.

Pelham

Nov. 29

-Found property from I-65 North (highway/road/alley). Recovered was a license place valued at $0.

-Theft-vehicle from the 2000 Block of Old Montgomery Highway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was auto valued at $1.

Nov. 30

-Fraud from the 200 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card valued at $0.

-Theft from the 2200 Block of Highway 35 (field/woods). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $5,000.

-Theft-vehicle from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a vehicle valued at $1.

-Theft from the 60 Block of Drivers Way (restaurant). Stolen, not recovered was food valued at $32.75.

Dec. 1

-Recovered vehicle from the 2500 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Recovered was a motorcycle valued at $3,500.

-Recovered vehicle from the 100 Block of Bishop Circle (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was an ATV valued at $15,000.

-Theft from the 4900 Block of Highway 52 West (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a radio and car parts valued at $5,800.

-Theft from the 1000 Block of County Services Drive (government/public building). Stolen, not recovered was a cell phone valued at $800.

-Civil dispute from Pelham Parkway and Highway 68 (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $1.

Dec. 3

-Found property from I-65 South (highway/road/alley). Recovered was a key valued at $0.

-Theft from the 1400 Block of Highway 35 (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was an auto valued at $3,000. Destroyed/damaged was an auto valued at $1.

-Theft from the 600 Block of Keystone Court (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was an auto tag valued at $150.