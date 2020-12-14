Inez Blackerby

Columbiana

Inez Blackerby, age 85, of Columbiana, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16 at Bolton Funeral Home with the service following at 11 a.m. with Dr. Steve Thomas officiating. Burial will be at Wilsonville City Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

She loved her grandchildren, great grandchildren and loved Wilsonville Baptist Church.

Mrs. Blackerby is preceded in death by her brothers, Floyd, Chester, and Ernest Hughes.

She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Rosetta (Rodney); grandchildren, Brandi Barger (Jason), Landon Shugrue; great grandchildren, Avery and Ryder Barger, Callie Shugrue; brother, Raymond Hughes (Carolyn); sister, Kathy Morris (Gary); sister-in laws, Patricia and Martha Hughes.

