Chelsea finishes 2nd as host of quad meet

By DAWN HARRISON | Special to the Reporter

CHELSEA – On Saturday, Dec. 12, the Chelsea Hornets’ wrestling team hosted a quad match with Fort Payne, Hoover and James Clemens. Though Hoover walked away undefeated, the host team was a close second as the won two of their three matches.

Chelsea’s 106 Cale Tucker went 3-0 with two falls and a forfeit, while the 152 Harrison Brakefield went 2-0 for the night with two falls. Both wrestlers were able to score against a tough Hoover team and walk away with an unblemished record for the evening.

Chelsea’s first match was against Fort Payne which the Hornets won with a score of 48-36.

Neither team put less than six points on the board with each matchup, but Chelsea was able to put up 12 points more to grab the win.

Chelsea had five wrestlers who pinned their opponents

106 Cale Tucker over Pedro Miguel with a fall time of 0:21

132 Caiden Conoey over Josh Everett with a fall time of 0:26

138 Bear Maxwell over Willie Thomas with a fall time of 1:02

182 Preston Royster over Benjamin Everett with a fall time of 0:29

195 Ian Osbourne over Noah Tidmore with a fall time of 1:44

Bane Defanti (126), Selina Bush (170), Alex Sorrells (220) all received pins.

Chelsea’s toughest match of the night was against Hoover High School, which the Hornets lost 42-24. They were able to putt some points of the board thanks to two pins, two decisions and a medical forfeit.

106 Cale Tucker won by pin over Jake Thompson with a fall time of 5:12

113 Walker Baker won by decision over Baylor Hardy with a score of 11-9

120 Taylor Rayford won by pin over Camden Harris with a fall time of 0:50

152 Harrison Brakefield won by decision over Jack Gibbs with a score of 14-12

160 Colton Sills won over Jacob Johnson by medical forfeit

Chelsea’s final match was against James Clemens, which the Hornets won 72-9. Chelsea won 12 of 14 weight classes and racked up seven pins with the help of the following performances:

113 Landon Keith over Hadrian Soto with a fall time of 3:55

120 Tyler Rayford over David Einhorn with a fall time of 1:55

126 Adam Byerman over Andrew Woodrow with a fall time of 3:27

132 Caiden Conoey over Hunter Braund with a fall time of 1:31

152 Harrison Brakefield over Noah Hart with a fall time of 0:32

170 Thomas Brakefield over Grant Greenfield with a fall time of 2:48

182 Preston Royster over Cody Gorelczenko with a fall time of 1:26

Sloan Deweese (160), Osbourne(195), Sorrells (220) and Connor Douglas (285) all received forfeits, while Tucker (106) won by medical forfeit over Samuel Kirk.