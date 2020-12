Daryle Wayne McDonald

Tullahoma, Tennessee

Daryle Wayne McDonald, age 55, of Tullahoma, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19. He peacefully went home to be with the Lord on his birthday, Dec. 19 at 5:15 p.m.

The graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23 at Columbiana City Cemetery.

