James Larry Offord, Sr.

Chelsea

James Larry Offord, Sr., age 81, of Chelsea, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19.

The visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23 at Bolton Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Harpersville City Cemetery.

