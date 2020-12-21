Mark Hall appointed as Director of Administration for Pardons and Paroles Bureau

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — Mark Hall, former mayor of Helena, has been appointed to serve as the director of administration for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles by the board’s director and former state senator Cam Ward.

As the director of administration, Hall will oversee different facets of the bureaus operation that are essential for the organization to properly function.

According to a press release, his role will include managing the accounting, board operations, hearing officers hearing officers, human resources, information technology, and victim services divisions of the bureau.

“I am honored and privileged to be appointed by Director Cam Ward to serve as the director of administration for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles,” Hall said. “A great new opportunity to serve Alabama. Thank you Sen. Cam Ward.”

According to Ward, Hall was chosen due to his vast wealth of experience in law enforcement, municipal operations and corporate management, all of which will play a role in successfully fulfilling the needs of this job.

Ward expressed that Hall was ideal for the job and was ready to start working with him at the bureau.

“Excited to have this long-time public servant join me at Pardons and Parole. He will do well,” Ward said.

Hall was highlighted for his work in law enforcement as commander of investigations for the city of Pelham, as Helena’s police chief from 2000-04 and finally for his work as a criminal and civil investigator for the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

His work with multi-million dollar budgets through being director of emergency response and security for Southern Research Institute and Brookwood Medical Center, and as mayor of Helena was noted as highly qualifying experience for this position as well.

“Hall is a proud Christian leader with extensive years of experience not only in law enforcement and criminal procedure, but also has invaluable real-life experiences as well—attributes that a good decision maker and leader must have in today’s environment,” according to the press release.