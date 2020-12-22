Marriages for the week of Dec. 20, 2020
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Dec. 7-11:
-Juan Manuel Tesorero to Daniela Marina Perez.
-John Benjamin Satterfield to Hannah Kate Coblentz.
-Lisa Marie Herskovitz to John Kenner Coker.
-Susan Shariatmadari to John Franklin Warren.
-Charles Steven Cummings to Patricia Y. Grund.
-Jennifer Clayton Oxford to Justin Scott Marcum.
-Joseph Christopher Fuesting to Christie Amelia Nuss.
-Matthew Christopher Morrison to Hallie Grace Hooten.
-Brian Joseph Black to Lauren Elizabeth Boyd.
-Diana Andrea Gomez to Jean Carlos Jovel.
-Anna Luiza Pino Conte to Kyle Wayne Sample.
-Ronnie Ray Mack to Rebecca M. Massenburg.
-Rachel Jane Wahlman to Stephen Allen Frees.
-William Alan Mumpower to Jenny Ann Bartlett.
-Zack Remington Smith to Chelsy Lane Johnson.
-Fleno Terrance McGhee to Austin Dwayne Reid.
-Troy Adam Davis to Sarai Olvera Hernandez.
-Manuel Enrique Rodriguez Camacho to Daniela Aguirre Jacuinde.
-John Douglas Saxon to Martha Jane Smith.
-Ray Alounia Bennett to Shirley Ann Bennett.
-Byron Turner to Vanessa Bell Maddox.
-Matthew Lloyd Mitchell to Shelly Christmas Pace.
-Douglas Brian Johnson to Veronica Kaye Walton.
-Samuel Chandler Parsons to Caitlyn Leigh Crumpton.
-Michael Lee Parsons to Anastasia Tichonchuk.
-Jonathon Abrahm Keller to Catherine Coe Wininger.
-Rex Allen Gillespie to Megan Leanne McGrath.
-Joseph John Antonio to Ashley Elizabeth Brumlow.
