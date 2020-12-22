Police reports for the week of Dec. 20, 2020

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 4-Dec. 14:

Alabaster

Dec. 7

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of First Street North. A phone valued at $150 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree, theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Regency Park. A Stihl chainsaw valued at $300 and two catalytic converters valued at $2,500 were stolen.

-Information only from the 100 block of Glen Abbey Way. A mailbox valued at $250 was damaged.

-DUI-controlled substance from the 8000 block of Alabama 119. A Taurus handgun was confiscated.

Dec. 8

-Criminal mischief second degree from the 100 block of First Street Southwest. A vehicle window valued at $500 was damaged.

-Information only from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest.

-Property damage from Shelby County 17 at Magnolia Drive, Maylene. A 2017 Nissan Altima was damaged.

-Harassment from the 1400 block of Applegate Drive.

Dec. 9

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Ashford Lane.

-Information only from the 200 block of Scenic Lake Cove.

-Information only from the 700 block of Simmsville Road.

-Lost property from the 100 block of Sundance. A Smith & Wesson firearm was reported.

-Found property from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Drugs/narcotics were recovered.

-Identity theft from the 1400 block of Applegate Drive.

-Information only from the 100 block of Kentwood Way. An undisclosed amount of money was confiscated.

-Property damage from Fulton Springs Road and Alabama 119. A 2015 Toyota Camry was damaged.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 300 block of Tanglewood Circle.

-Information only from the 1500 block of Hill Spun Road.

Dec. 10

-Natural death from the 500 block of Eighth Street Southwest.

-Information only from the 400 block of Olde Towne Lane.

-Theft of property first degree from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise totaling $3,205.82

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 200 block of Lacey Avenue. $843.32 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Assorted items valued at $23.40 were stolen.

Dec. 11

-Barking dog from the 100 block of Sundance.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 2100 block of First Avenue West, Maylene. Drugs/narcotics equipment was confiscated.

-Information only from the 1500 block of Hill Spun Road.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassing communications from the 80 block of Spectrum Cove.

-Found property from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A black wallet was found.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $109.86 was stolen.

-Information only from the 1500 block of First Street North.

-Criminal mischief third degree, theft of property fourth degree from the 1100 block of Arrowhead Trace. A flag valued at $20 was stolen and a flag pole valued at $30 was damaged.

-Domestic incident from the 1100 block of King Arthur Court.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Dogwood Trail. An HP laptop valued at $300 was stolen.

Dec. 12

-Lost property from the 100 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast. A purse/handbag and various contents were reported.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 9300 block of Alabama 119. Merchandise totaling $24 was stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 9600 block of Shelby County 17.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1400 block of Cross Path Drive. A sign valued at $5 was stolen.

-Illegal possession of prescription drugs from the 8200 block of Alabama 119. Drugs/narcotics were confiscated.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI-any substance from the 237-mile marker of I-65. Drugs/narcotics equipment was confiscated.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 100 block of Cedar Grove Parkway. A tire valued at $300 was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree, trespassing notice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Clothes valued at $64.68 were stolen, and a crack pipe was confiscated.

Dec. 13

-Information only from the 500 block of Wynlake Court.

-Information only from the 100 block of Seams Way.

-Death investigation from the 800 block of Old Highway 31.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Drugs/narcotics equipment was confiscated.

-Firearms license required, possession of marijuana second degree from the 8000 block of Alabama 119. Marijuana was confiscated.

Dec. 14

-Property damage from the 100 block of Willow Point Lane. A mailbox valued at $450 was damaged.

Calera

Dec. 4

-Incident from the 800 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Property damage from U.S. 31 at Limestone Parkway.

-Incident from the 300 block of Sumner Drive.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

Dec. 5

-Harassment-simple assault from the 500 block of Shelby County 304.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, public intoxication, drug paraphernalia from Ivy Hills Circle.

-Harassment from 20th Avenue and 15th Street.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-DUI-alcohol from the 226-mile marker of I-65.

Dec. 6

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Camden Cove Parkway.

-Agency assist from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 95.

-Animal bite from the 1000 block of Village Trace.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Spring Street.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Little John Circle.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Garnet Drive.

Dec. 7

-Torture/willful abuse of child from the 700 block of Waterford Lane.

-Incident from the 500 block of Heights Lane.

-Child custody dispute from the 100 block of Hermitage Lane.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Lane Park Trail, Alabaster.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Bedford Circle.

-Theft of property second degree, theft of property fourth degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2100 block of Village Lane.

-Facilitating travel of child for unlawful sex act from the 20 block of Paula Drive.

-Agency assist from the 228-mile marker of I-65 North.

Dec. 8

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from the 230-mile marker of I-65.

-Giving false information from the 231-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Utility diversion/tampering, theft of property first degree from the 500 block of Margaret Lane.

-Utility diversion/tampering, theft of property fourth degree from the 500 block of Margaret Lane.

-Incident from the 100 block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-DUI-controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia from I-65 South.

-Failure to appear from Spring Creek Road.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence second degree-strangulation from the 700 block of The Heights Lane.

Dec. 9

-Abandoned vehicle/roadway hazard from Kensington Court.

-Lost property from the 8000 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Creek Run Way.

-Possession of a controlled substance-barbiturate, illegal possession of prescription drugs from the 100 block of Waterford Parkway.

Dec. 10

-Agency assist from the 1100 block of Shelby County 95.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property second degree from the 900 block of Meriweather Drive.

-Public intoxication from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Possession of a forged instrument second degree from the 70 block of Limestone Parkway.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 100 block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 400 block of East Milgray.

-Agency assist from Shelby County 22 and Concord Baptist Church.

-DUI-alcohol from the 11800 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from the 70 block of Shelby County 63.

Dec. 11

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property from the 2100 block of 18th Avenue.

-Trespassing notice from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Fugitive from justice warrant-authorization to arresting officer from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Escape third degree from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

Harpersville

Nov. 1

-Domestic violence-menacing from the 100 block of Pine View Street.

-Menacing from the 100 block of Pine View Street.

Nov. 3

-Burglary, theft of gun from the 11000 block of Gallups Crossroads.

Nov. 9

-Domestic incident from the 20 block of Richey Court.

Nov. 10

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Farmingdale Drive.

Nov. 14

-Property damage from the 9900 block of Gallups Crossroads.

-DUI from the 100 block of Woodland Road.

Nov. 15

-Incident from the 4700 block of U.S. 280.

Nov. 20

-Assault-domestic from the 300 block of Hollow Tree Trail.

Nov. 21

-Theft from the 36000 block of Alabama 25.

-Assault, domestic violence third degree, criminal trespass from the 100 block of Shelby County 83.

Nov. 22

-Incident from the 39000 block of Alabama 25.

Nov. 24

-Incident from U.S. 280 East, Sylacauga.

Nov. 26

-Incident from an unspecified location in Harpersville.

Nov. 27

-Domestic incident from the 1200 block of Crestwell Road.

Helena

Dec. 7

-Animal complaint from Falliston Drive.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from Shelby County 17, Dollar General.

-Theft of property fourth degree from an unknown location.

Dec. 8

-Death investigation from an unspecified location in Helena.

-Identity theft from the 7700 block of Wyndham Circle.

Dec. 9

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Park Lake Trace.

-Property damage, trespass warning from the 100 block of Countryside Lane, Bessemer.

-Property damage from South Shades Crest Road.

-Damage to city property from Lee Springs Park.

Dec. 10

-Found property from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

-Lost property from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

-DUI-any substance, minor in possession of alcohol, drug trafficking, possession of amphetamine from Shelby County 58.

Dec. 11

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia-first offense, public intoxication, harassment-simple assault from Helena Road.

Dec. 12

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia-first offense from Hillsboro Parkway.

-Property damage from Shelby County 52 West.

-Property damage from Shelby County 17.

-Miscellaneous incident from Augusta Way.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2500 block of Scurlock Road.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Alabama 261.

Dec. 13

-Property damage from the 200 block of Rolling Mill Street.

-Resisting arrest, fleeing or attempting to elude, possession of stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia-second offense, recovery of stolen property, miscellaneous incident from Shelby County 17 at Shelby County 58.

-Domestic incident from Coalmont Road.

Dec. 14

-Theft of property fourth degree from Rowntree Path.

Montevallo

Dec. 10

-Public peace-HC harassing communications from Main Street (parking lot/garage).

-Damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damage to private property from Main Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a broken rear window valued at $400.

-Information only form Oak Street (school/college).

Dec. 12

-Information only from Highway 10 (residence/home).

-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a 2006 Chrysler 300 Touring valued at $2,500.

-Information only from Middle Street (parking lot/garage).