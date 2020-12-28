Estella Simmons
Estella Simmons
Columbiana
Estella Simmons, age 91, of Columbiana, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Dec. 24.
An in-car graveside service will be held at Williams Cemetery in Columbiana on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.
Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
William Pinkney Powers, III
William Pinkney Powers, III Columbiana William Pinkney Powers, III, of Columbiana, who died on Friday, Dec. 18, was a friend... read more