AISA, ACSC All-County team released

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

There was a lot of talent on display this season for the Evangel Lightning and Cornerstone Chargers. While both saw their share of ups and downs, the Lightning went on to three-peat as national championship, while Cornerstone got seven games in with a limited roster during a pandemic.

Both had to deal with games being canceled last minute due to COVID-19, but the teams played a combined 18 games, something each player enjoyed the privilege of doing.

With the unknown of what each week would bring, the players were happy just to be playing the game they love and giving it their all. It led to some tremendous performances this season, and we honor the top players from the 2020 season on this year’s AISA/ACSC All-County team.

Offense

Athlete: Jett Lodge, senior, Evangel. (Player of the Year) Lodge was more than deserving of this year’s AISA/ACSC Player of the Year award. He finished the season by totaling 1,043 receiving yards, 819 rushing yards and 410 passing yards on offense with a combined 38 touchdowns. Defensively, he totaled 18 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks with 80 total tackles, four forced fumbles and two pass breakups.

Quarterback: Eli Whitfield, sophomore, Evangel. The Lightning’s true starting quarterback, Whitfield posted 2,144 yards passing as a sophomore with 36 touchdowns. He also added 231 yards on the ground with three additional touchdowns.

Running back: Christian Chapman, junior, Cornerstone. Chapman did a little bit of everything, but totaled 477 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in just seven games this season. He also added 260 receiving yards and one additional touchdown. Defensively, he totaled 23 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.

Receiver: Bradley Davis, senior, Evangel. The second leading receiver behind Lodge, Davis totaled 972 receiving yards with 17 touchdowns as a top target for the Lightning. He also led the secondary for the Lightning with five interceptions and seven pass breakups.

Receiver: Warren Goodwin, junior, Cornerstone. Goodwin didn’t get a ton of targets this year, but he took advantage when he did in a run-first offense. He finished the season with nine receptions for 134 yards, good enough for an average of 14.9 yards per catch.

Offensive line: Zach Chandler, junior, Evangel. An All-American this year, Chandler was key for a dynamic Evangel offense.

Offensive line: Caleb Lumpkin, junior, Evangel. Lumpkin was also an All-American and put together an impressive year for the Lightning up front.

Offensive line: Jarred Warren, senior, Evangel. A senior leader on the line for the Lightning, Warren is the one that helped the unit come together to help produce big plays.

Offensive line: Karson Pavey, senior, Cornerstone. Asked to create space for a young offense, Pavey was one of two strong senior leaders for the Chargers this season.

Offensive line: Eric Durrett, senior, Cornerstone. Durrett was the other key piece to Cornerstone’s success up front this season.

Defense

Defensive line: Justus Adams, junior, Cornerstone. Adams was easily the best defensive player this year and one of the best on both sides of the ball as a lineman. But his 107 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss and seven sacks in just seven games were unmatched on the defensive side in 2020. He also posted five forced fumbles with four recoveries.

Defensive line: Daniel Viles, senior, Evangel. Viles was another all-around athlete for the Lightning. He totaled 311 rushing yards with five touchdowns offensively and added 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks defensively with one forced and recovered fumble.

Defensive line: Everson Jones, junior, Evangel. Jones finished second on the team with six sacks while also adding 8.5 tackles for loss and 35 total tackles.

Linebacker: Timothy Howard, senior, Evangel. At linebacker, Howard totaled 8.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks this season with 76 total tackles. He also finished second on the team with four interceptions and six pass breakups.

Linebacker: Dylan Weathers, junior, Evangel. Weathers was actually Evangel’s leader in tackles with 96, which included five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He also recovered two fumbles.

Linebacker: Cole Davis, senior, Cornerstone. Davis had a strong season for the Chargers with 48 total tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks in seven games.

Linebacker: Lane Bailey, senior, Cornerstone. Bailey played on both sides of the ball this year with 466 yards passing and three touchdowns offensively. But his biggest contribution came defensively by totaling 55 tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles.

Secondary: Zeke Adams, eighth grade, Cornerstone. Adams posted 21 tackles and two interceptions, which led the Chargers in the secondary.

Secondary: Connor Nettles, junior, Evangel. Nettles only had seven tackles defensively, but five pass breakups and three fumble recoveries in just eight games in the secondary.

Secondary: Kyle Jones, sophomore, Evangel. A young playmaker, Jones totaled 22 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack and three pass breakups.

Secondary: Harris Black, junior, Evangel. Black did a little bit of everything this season but only got to play in six games. He totaled one interception, one pass breakup, 20 tackles and two tackles for loss in that span.