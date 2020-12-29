In memory of Chad Nichols

By DAISY WASHINGTON / Community Columnist

Note: This tribute also published in Shelby County RSVP’s Memorial Issue newsletter on Dec. 27.

The Shelby County RSVP and Positive Maturity is saddened to announce that a key member of the RSVP team has passed.

Chad Nichols played an integral part on the RSVP team as co-coordinator.

His knowledge of technology kept the operation on track.

Nichols’s willingness to help in many ways kept the service to seniors on track.

There is now a void in our team of Jess Rawls, PJ Vining, Daisy Washington, Brett Howard and Marvin Copes that will be difficult to fill.

Nichols had an infectious smile, a quick wit, generous spirit and a love for people.

He made a difference in the lives of others.

He expressed repeatedly, he found his love with RSVP and Positive Maturity by serving seniors. He was dedicated to this service.

Rawls and Copes spent many hours in staff meetings at Jack’s in Columbiana.

Believe it or not, the meetings were all business concerning services to our senior volunteers. Nichols was an integral part in the operation.

He came to the Shelby County RSVP team in October of 2019.

His greatest exposure to the seniors was the Christmas Recognition brunch.

Due to the pandemic, the RSVP team was not able to function as needed.

Nichols leaves behind loves of life, his son Jack, 7, his wife Christy, and his dogs, all of who he loved dearly.

He was a family man who had great concern for his father, Jack Nichols, who suffers from cancer.

Dennis C. Nichols (Chad) brought more than 10 years of nonprofit-administration service to his position as coordinator at Triumph Services in Montgomery.

He attributes his passion for helping others to a friendship with a college classmate who exampled an amazing and fulfilling life despite living with tetraplegia.

Born in Sylacauga, he is a graduate of the University of Montevallo and Troy University, where he studied political science.

He also taught government and humanities courses at international schools in Lebanon, Syria and Kuwait.

He speaks enough Arabic to order lamb-shawarma and Diet Coke, his favorite meal.

Keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Remember the impact and the good times Nichols made on everyone’s life.