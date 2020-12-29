December 29, 2020

Martha Wammack

By Staff Reports

Published 1:41 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Martha Wammack
Wilsonville

Martha Wammack, age 81, of Wilsonville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26.

The graveside will be Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at Wilsonville City Cemetery with Rev. Mark Puckett officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mrs. Wammack is survived by her husband, Donald R. Wammack; children, Donna Pate (Earl), Nancy McCoy (Martin), and Teresa Hudspeath (Douglas); grandchildren, Earl Pate IV (Jessica), Don Ross Pate (Casey), Douglas Pate (Krissie), Philip Cruce (Laura), Sally Conner (Will), Eli McCoy, Elyse Rawlins (Brad), Andrew Hudspeath (Constance), and Emmitt Hudspeath; great grandchildren, Lilly, Maddux, Earl V, Hudson, Addie, Levi, Drew, Avery, Leo, Piper, Wyatt, Nolan, Cam, and Maggie Sue; and sister, Cookie Kesler (Gerald).

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Morning Star United Methodist Children Ministry, Chelsea.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries