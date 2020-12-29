Martha Wammack

Wilsonville

Martha Wammack, age 81, of Wilsonville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26.

The graveside will be Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at Wilsonville City Cemetery with Rev. Mark Puckett officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mrs. Wammack is survived by her husband, Donald R. Wammack; children, Donna Pate (Earl), Nancy McCoy (Martin), and Teresa Hudspeath (Douglas); grandchildren, Earl Pate IV (Jessica), Don Ross Pate (Casey), Douglas Pate (Krissie), Philip Cruce (Laura), Sally Conner (Will), Eli McCoy, Elyse Rawlins (Brad), Andrew Hudspeath (Constance), and Emmitt Hudspeath; great grandchildren, Lilly, Maddux, Earl V, Hudson, Addie, Levi, Drew, Avery, Leo, Piper, Wyatt, Nolan, Cam, and Maggie Sue; and sister, Cookie Kesler (Gerald).

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Morning Star United Methodist Children Ministry, Chelsea.

