Thompson celebrates champs with special parade

By DONNAMY STEELE | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Alabaster City Schools and Thompson High School celebrated their championship teams on Friday, Dec. 18, with a “Parade of Champions” around Thompson High School.

Students, parents and staff gathered to cheer on the school’s state champions. Four groups of athletes were recognized at the celebration, including Thompson High School’s wrestling, esports, bowling and football teams.

Dorann Tanner described the event as special and was excited to see the community and students come together to celebrate their success.

“Students and the community are welcome to come and cheer on our state champions including Thompson High School Wrestling, ESports, Bowling, and Football,” Tanner said. “Thompson Cheer and members of the Marching Southern Sounds will also participate.”

THS athletics had a busy and successful year, leading the school to four 2020 state titles. After an edge-of-your-seat finale to the football season, the team brought home back-to-back state championships.

Thompson’s ESports secured the 2020 League of Legends championship title with a 2-1 victory, making history as the first esports state champions at THS.

The Warriors’ wrestling team claimed its third state title in a row after scoring 166.5 points in the state tournament.

Finally, after two years of reaching the quarterfinals, the Thompson boys bowling team earned its first state championship for the school this year.

Students from Alabaster City Schools were given excused absences on Friday in order for them to attend the special event. Students at MVES, CVES, TIS, and TMS came to the school to celebrate with the high school students, Tanner said.

For those who were unable to attend, a recording of the parade is available on the Alabaster City Schools Facebook page.