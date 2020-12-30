Rebecca Hester Nail

Rebecca Hester Nail passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at 88 years of age.

Rebecca was born Sept. 5, 1932, in Tuscumbia, the 7th of 13 children born to Hugh and Weber Hester.

A life-long educator, she retired after serving as a Director in the central office of Shelby County Schools in Columbiana. Prior to her years in the central office, she was an elementary teacher in Montevallo, Hartselle, and Falkville. Throughout her career she was known for her teaching skill, extensive knowledge, and dedication to excellence.

Mrs. Nail, a long-time resident of Calera, is survived by three brothers, Denton, Glenn and Doug Hester, and two sisters, Ann Culberson and Dottie Malone, all of Colbert County, and her husband of 40 years, J. Preston Nail (Hoover).

Rebecca and J. C. Draper (deceased) had three sons, John (Birmingham), Paul and Duncan Draper (Steamboat Springs, CO). She is survived by seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A celebration-of-life service will be held at a future date at Cane Creek Church in Red Rock, near Rebecca’s birthplace. The little, white church on the hill was built almost 100 years ago by her parents and is being restored by the Hester Family.

The family requests that donations in her memory be made to Cane Creek Church, 605 Red Rock Road, Tuscumbia, Alabama, 35674.