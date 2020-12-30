December 30, 2020

Vernon Johnson

By Staff Reports

Published 9:45 am Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Vernon Johnson
Sterrett

Vernon Johnson, age 68, of Sterrett, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24.

The funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 31 at 10:30 a.m. at Bolton Funeral Home with Bro. Eddie Burchfield officiating. Burial will be at the Alabama National Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Rick served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant and served as Company First Sergeant as a Chemical Staff Specialist. He was awarded the National Service Defense Medal, the Army Commendation Medal and twice awarded the Good Conduct Medal.

Mr. Johnson is preceded in death by his father, Vernon Dewey Johnson, and brother, Michael Johnson.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Johnson; children, Lori Hernandez and Dustin Johnson; step-children, David Brasher, Debbie Hunter, Donna Fitzgerald, Dawn Stockton, and Don Brasher; 16 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; mother in love, Ethelene Hallman; sisters, Bonita Parker and Debbie Veneable; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Wounded Warrior Project.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries