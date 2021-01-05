Divorces for the week of Jan. 3, 2021

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Dec. 9-28:

-Laurie Scogin Halvorson, of Birmingham, and David Halvorson, of Birmingham.

-Daniel Todd Kane, of Alabaster, and Amanda Kane, of Alabaster.

-Alexia Lanae Cedillo, of Alabaster, and Macdiel Antonio Cedillo Ramos, of Norcross, Ga.

-Jarqundrala L. Spencer, of Alabaster, and Franking Spencer, of Calera.

-Samuel David Dunston, of Birmingham, and Amy Lynn Sears Dunston, of Birmingham.

-Ashlee Webber Cheney, of Birmingham, to Joshua Morelle Cheney, of Birmingham.

-Carl Combs, of Alabaster, and Stefanie Lorraine Combs, of Alabaster.

-Lori Brisky, of Sterrett, and David Brisky, of Vincent.

-Bobby S. Stephens, of Birmingham, and Tanya N. Stephens, of Calera.

-Stacey Wilson Thames, of Chelsea, and David Martinez Garcia, of Wilsonville.