Police reports for the week of Jan. 3, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 21-22:

Alabaster

Dec. 21

-Information only report from the 8200 block of Alabama 119.

-Property damage from the 1100 block of Arrowhead Trail. A single occupancy dwelling sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Information only report from the 800 block of Honeysuckle Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 500 block of First Street Southwest. A total of $320.50 in money was stolen.

-Criminal mischief second degree from the 700 block of Third Street Northeast. Two computer monitors valued at $500 and a computer tower valued at $500 were damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree, trespassing notice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A Samson USB valued at $29.97, glove valued at $2.98, HT gap gauge valued at $0.98, WHSFBC02S valued at $13.24, EVR3AAA LED valued at $4.97, 6X20 RNGFNDR valued at $69.86 and HKOLSTER valued at $19.83 were stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 7600 block of Alabama 119.

-Trespassing notice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

Dec. 22

-Domestic violence third degree from the 100 block of Horseshoe Circle.

-Found property from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A wallet was recovered.

-Animal complaint from the 1300 block of Applegate Drive.

-Trespassing notice, theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Thirty-three miscellaneous items valued at a total of $253.33 were stolen.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 200 block of Scotland Drive.

-Information only from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Assault third degree from the 1200 block of Sixth Avenue Northwest.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment from the 2000 block of Diane Lane.

Calera

Dec. 18

-Harassment from the 100 block of Marketplace Circle.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from the 200 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 11800 block of Alabama 25.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 211.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 1500 block of Fifth Avenue.

Dec. 19

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

Dec. 20

-Vehicle versus deer from the 10000 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property third degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

Dec. 21

-Recovered stolen property from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Stolen property recovered-auto from the 900 block of Savannah Lane.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Blue Loop, Montevallo.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 3000 block of Shelby County 86.

-Agency assist from Shelby County 75 and Shelby County 201.

-Agency assist from the 1000 block of 10th Street.

-Harassment from the 11000 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Property damage from the 3200 block of Shelby County 33.

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence third degree-assault from the 1900 block of 16th Street.

Dec. 22

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 700 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Abandoned vehicle from Shelby County 89 at Shelby County 18.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 300 block of McDow Road.

-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property, criminal trespass third degree from the 70 block of Marydale Lane.

Dec. 23

-Incident from the 80 block of Southern Hills Drive.

-Identity theft, forgery of checks from the 300 block of 18th Street.

Dec. 24

-Identity theft, theft of property first degree from the 300 block of Savannah Club Drive.

-Interference with domestic violence emergency call from the 400 block of Meriweather Lane.

Dec. 25

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Enclave Avenue.

-Assault from the 500 block of Shelby County 304.

-Vehicle versus deer from Exit 231 of I-65.

-Harassment from the 1000 block of Lake View Lane.

Dec. 26

-Vehicle versus deer from U.S. 31 and Fifth Avenue.

-Missing person from the 233-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Possession of burglar’s tools, tampering with physical evidence, drug paraphernalia from the 11400 block of Alabama 25.

-DUI-alcohol from I-65 South.

-Harassment from the 800 block of Ninth Avenue.

-Theft of property second degree-firearms from the 100 block of Mayfair Lane.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 9200 block of Alabama 119, Alabaster.

-Open container, DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 87 at Crim Drive.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Receiving stolen property fourth degree, possession of a forged instrument fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic incident from the 500 block of Waterstone Drive.

Dec. 27

-Possession of marijuana second degree, obstructing government operations from the 8100 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 89, Montevallo.

-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Moss Stone Lane.

-Incident from the 1900 block of 22nd Avenue.

Dec. 28

-Agency assist from the 5200 block of Spring Creek Road.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, obstructing government operations, tampering with physical evidence from Smokey Road.

Helena

Dec. 18

-Identity theft from the 500 block of Laurel Woods Trail.

Dec. 19

-Domestic incident from the 1300 block of Whirlaway Circle.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia-first offense from Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Possession of marijuana from the Walgreens parking lot.

-Lost property from Shelby County 17 at Express Oil.

Dec. 20

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Amberly Woods Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia-first offense from Hillsboro Parkway at Appleford Road.

-Disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace from Hillsboro Parkway at Appleford Road.

-Property damage from the 2300 block of Shelby County 52 West.

Dec. 21

-Animal complaint from the 1500 block of Timber Drive.

Dec. 22

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Park Lake Trace.

-Aggravated assault police officer-strong arm, resisting arrest, public intoxication from the 2100 block of First Avenue West, Maylene.

-Domestic incident from the 2100 block of First Avenue West.

-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Stonecreek Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2300 block of Kala Street.

Dec. 23

-Property damage from Shelby County 52 East at Shelby County 95.

-Miscellaneous incident from Wyndham Lane.

Dec. 24

-Dog violation from the 1100 block of Lawley Street.

-Sexual misconduct from the 500 block of Old Cahaba Drive.

Dec. 25

-Damage to city property from Alabama 261 at First Avenue West.

-Harassment-family from an unspecified location in Helena.

Dec. 26

-Public intoxication, resisting arrest, minor in consumption from the 4000 block of Helena Road.

-Harassment from an unspecified location in Helena.

-Carrying a gun illegally from Oakleaf Drive and Aviation Road.

Dec. 27

-Domestic incident from an unspecified location in Helena.

-Found property from Shelby County 52 West at Old Cahaba Avenue.

Montevallo

Dec. 20

-Domestic incident from Skyview Drive (residence/home).

Dec. 21

-Traffic-leaving the scene of an accident from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a back bumper valued at $1,000.

-Assault-domestic violence-third degree-criminal mischief from Waller Street (residence/home). Damaged was multiple vehicles valued at $500.

Dec. 22

-Found property from County Road 17 (field/woods). Found was other drugs 4.00 grams; plastic baggies containing synthetic cannabinoids.

-Burglary-residence-force and larceny/theft-theft-from residence, less than $500 from Highway 17 (residence/home). Stolen was a coffee pot unk model, two Respawn gaming chairs and Under Armor backpack valued at $374.

-Property damage from Highway 25 (department store). Damaged was the tailgate of a pickup truck valued at $100.

-Dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (parking lot/garage). Confiscated was marijuana 2.00 grams valued at $50.

Dec. 23

-Trespass warning from AL Highway 25 (restaurant).

-Dangerous drugs-possession of dangerous drugs from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was other drugs 9.00 dosage/units; Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone 325 mg/10mg valued at $60.

Dec. 27

-Damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damage to private property from Vine Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a rear glass valued at $250.

-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (department store).

-Stolen vehicles-unauthorized use of auto-no force (joyriding) from Vine Street (residence/home). Stolen was a 2007 white Audi A4 valued at $5,000.

Dec. 28

-Dangerous drugs-marijuana-possess and weapons-possession of a concealed weapon without a permit from Main Street (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 3.4 grams, firearm box, 2 mags, bullets and F&N Model FNX-9 valued at $550.

-Dangerous drugs-synthetic narcotic-possess and dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was other drugs 1.10 grams of synthetic marijuana and socket with synthetic residue valued at $25.

Dec. 29

-Weapons-unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was a Taurus 9mm valued at $300.

Pelham

Dec. 21

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $122.

-Lost property from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (Wal-Mart) (grocery/supermarket). Lost was medication valued at $50.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen, not recovered was assorted items valued at $20.73.

Dec. 22

-Theft from the 1900 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a ring valued at $1. Counterfeited/forged was a check valued at $0.

Dec. 23

-Leaving the scene from the 100 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a vehicle valued at $500.

-Theft from the 1000 Block of Commerce Blvd. (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was a cell phone valued at $400.

-Fraud from the 200 Block of Eagle Cove Lane (grocery/supermarket). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $260.

Dec. 24

-Property damage from the 700 Block of Crosscreek Trail (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged were mailboxes valued at $200.