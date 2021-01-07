Helena opens registration for spring youth sports

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — As the new year starts, parents and their children will be looking for activities to fulfill their interests outside of school. To address this need, Helena has opened registration for youth sports this spring, including baseball, softball and soccer.

Registration began on Dec. 28, 2020, meaning parents are now able to register their children online for soccer, T-ball, baseball and softball through Jan. 30.

Registration fees for the sports are $100 for T-ball and $170 for baseball, softball and soccer. For soccer there is a multi-child discount once the oldest child is paid in full.

Each sport has a variety of teams and the children will be assigned based on their age as of Jan. 1 for softball and soccer and April 30 for T-ball and baseball.

Baseball teams will be divided into T-ball for ages 3 and 4, rookie for 5 and 6, farm for 7 and 8, minor for 9 and 10, major for 11 an 12 and metro for 13 and 14.

For softball, the teams are 6U for ages 5 and 6, 8U for 7 and 8, 10U for 9 and 10 and 12U for 11 and 12 year olds.

For these teams, practices will begin in mid February and games will commence around March 20 running through May.

The soccer program is offered through an affiliation with the Central Alabama Soccer League and offers kids an opportunity to play competitive games throughout the months of March through May.

There are eight divisions for those interested in soccer, one for each age between 4 and 12.

According to Parks and Rec Director Bill Miller, the city needs coaches for the teams, and anyone interested should email him at Bmiller@cityofhelena.org.

All registrations for teams must be done online at CityofHelena.org/parks-recreation.