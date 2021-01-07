Jonathan Reid Brooks

Wilsonville

Jonathan Reid Brooks, age 47, of Wilsonville, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. He was born in Columbia, Tennessee on Feb. 7, 1973.

Jonathan graduated from Pelham High School and then went on to receive numerous certifications in flooring installation and a retail sales certificate from Mohawk University.

Jonathan worked in retail flooring for 28 years with Sharp Carpet of Homewood and previously Sharp Carpet of Calera. Jonathan was known for his kindness and big heart.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Shane Brooks.

Jonathan leaves behind his mother, Sheila Brooks; father, Anthony Brooks; stepdad, Richard Wann; stepmom, Jewel Brooks; children, Ava Grace, Ainsley Mae, and Sawyer Reid Brooks; step-sisters, Ginger Wann Gatewood, Tracy Daughtry; half-brother, Anthony Brooks; nephew, Corban Brooks; and niece, C.J. Brooks.

The family will receive friends Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Southern Heritage Funeral Home with a service to follow in the chapel. Burial will be immediately after at the Bear Creek Cemetery in Bear Creek.