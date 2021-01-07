Pelham Parks and Recreation releases Winter activity guide

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM— Winter will be flush with a variety of recreation opportunities and activities in Pelham offered by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, which are detailed in the department’s Winter Activity Guide.

The guide details the department’s offerings for the winter including sports, fitness classes and special activities that are accessible for all members of the community.

According to Assistant Director of Parks and Rec Alicia Walters, the guide is a way for residents to get a feel of what opportunities the city will present for recreation, fitness, sports and other healthy activities.

“We are excited to offer new programs and classes for all ages in our community. A few of the new programs we will be offering are start smart soccer, art for the preschool age, dog training classes, esports, teen kickball night, home safety and first aid for tweens and much more,” Walters said.

As the nation is still dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, healthy and safe outdoor recreation is more important than ever, which is why the department put an emphasis on these kind of activities.

“When planning this season, one focus was on the families in our community and enjoying the outdoors,” Walters said. “We hope everyone will join us for a family night of kickball in the park, camping under the stars and our monthly hikes at Oak Mountain State Park.”

Other activities include youth sports such as the return of soccer, coed T-ball, baseball and softball, as well as adult sports such as pickleball.

There will also be a variety of pet-friendly activities for those who love to explore with their four-legged loved ones such as “Paws in the Park,” and “Pups in Pastels: Doggie Easter Egg Hunt.”

Active adults aged 55 and older will have a plethora of safe activities that they can participate in as well, including events that feature crafting, drumming, drive-up bingo and others.

As with all of their services, Pelham Parks and Rec offers these programs as a way to encourage healthy exercise, outdoor recreation and to feature the city’s facilities and parks.

For more information about activities and events provided the fall program guide is available at Pelhamalrecreation.com