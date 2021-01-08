Jones & Associates holds 10th anniversary ribbon cutting

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — Jones & Associates, LLC. celebrated 10 years of helping Helena residents with accounting and tax services at their anniversary ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 5.

Deidree Jones started the firm 10 years ago through a love of the job itself as well as the joy that comes with helping others with their financial goals.

“I never really thought that I would be in the same place for 10 years, but I realized that I really love what I do,” Jones said. “I love my clients, friends and family in the community. I grew up here, I went to school here, and with all of that, it has really been a good fit for me.”

Around 25 people gathered for the celebration, including the Helena Belles, the Helena Business Association, The Shelby County Chamber and city government officials, including Helena Mayor Brian Puckett.

Jones said it means a lot that the city is so supportive of her and her business, and she does her best to reciprocate that support into youth, community and business related happenings.

“I don’t do a lot of real advertising. Instead, when the high school kids need an advertisement on the football field, or donations, I will help them out,” Jones said. “I try to help the city out by volunteering for events and working in the Helena Business Association.”

For Jones, one of the joys of her profession is that she is able to provide financial advice to small businesses and help them better move forward, which is one of the reasons she loves her job.

“If I can spread some knowledge on what I’ve done, I want to do that. I like to give them the tools so they can succeed,” Jones said. “Small businesses make the world go round.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, Jones said she was worried she might take a hit, but she was actually able to have one of her busiest years, while still providing valuable knowledge to her clients.

“The first month, I didn’t make a dime, I just helped my clients with PPP loans or helped them get information on their stimulus checks,” she explained.

Looking forward to the future, Jones has a goal of controlled growth for her business, while increasing her clientele, but not by an overwhelming amount.

“My goal is to keep growing my business here,” Jones said. “I don’t want to get too big, maybe 2-3 more employees. I’d like to know everyone that comes through the door. I like to visit with them and be able to find out what they need on a personal level.”