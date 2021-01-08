Parks and Rec opens spring sports registration

By DONNAMY STEELE / Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Alabaster Parks and Recreation kicked off their 2021 registration for softball, baseball and soccer on Monday, Jan. 4.

The registration period will end on Jan. 16, and the seasons will begin in the spring.

Nik McCrimon, athletic manager for the city’s soccer program, anticipates a fun-filled season for all involved.

McCrimon said he is excited to see the community join together in this way.

“Well, the fact we have the opportunity to play is exciting,” McCrimon said. “It gives the kids an opportunity to get back to some type of normalcy, if there is such a thing right now. The fact we are able to offer the program dealing with what we are dealing with is exciting.”

Director Tim Hamm said the last season was filled with uncertainty, but it had a good outcome.

He hopes the numbers will be even better this year.

“We’re really excited for the seasons to come up,” Hamm said. “We did our fall seasons, and I think we were still kind of up in the air. We didn’t know what was going to happen with the COVID stuff, how people would respond, or if they would come out and sign up, but our numbers turned out good.

“It’s hard to predict what our numbers are going to look like in the middle of registration, but I think people are wanting something to get out and do honestly,” he continued. “We are keeping check on our coaches, patrons and parents, who are trying to be as safe as they can be. We expect it to be a positive spring for people to be out there.”

Hamm said his team hopes to continue to offer things for people to come out and do.

“We think it’s important for people to come out, have a good time and be safe doing it, and that’s what we are shooting for,” he said.

To register for softball, baseball or soccer, visit Alabasterparks.org or visit the Alabaster Parks and Recreation office at 200 Depot Street.